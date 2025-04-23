Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Market Analysis 2025-2031 | Rising Demand for Wireless Fetal Monitors Amid Declining Birth Rates

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis | Global | 2025-2031 | MedCore | Includes: Fetal Market and Neonatal Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fetal and neonatal monitoring market was valued at over $508 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7%, reaching nearly $613 million by 2031.



Fetal and neonatal monitoring systems are used to assess the health of fetuses and newborns, particularly during labor and in neonatal intensive care units (NICU). The market is influenced by declining birth rates, advancements in monitoring technology, and increased healthcare access in developing regions.



The market is segmented into:

Fetal Monitoring Market

Neonatal Monitoring Market

Market Insights

Unit Sales & Average Selling Prices

Market Size & Growth Trends

Market Drivers & Limiters

Market Forecasts Until 2031

Historical Data (2021-2023)

Competitive Analysis

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

Company Profiles & Product Portfolios

Market Trends

Declining birth rates worldwide, with a 1% drop in 2024 from 2023

Increased adoption of central monitoring systems for fetal health

Demand for portable and wireless fetal monitors

Growth in neonatal care due to rising premature birth rates in certain regions

Market Share Insights



Top Competitors in the Global Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Market (2024):



Philips Healthcare

Market leader, holding the top position in Western Europe and the rest-of-world segments. Philips offers comprehensive fetal and neonatal monitoring solutions, including the AvalonT fetal monitoring series and IntelliVueT neonatal monitors.

GE Healthcare

Second-largest competitor globally, with a dominant presence in North America. GE's portfolio includes the CorometricsT fetal monitoring systems and GiraffeT neonatal monitors, benefiting from brand loyalty and premium pricing.

EDAN Instruments

Notable competitor, especially in the fetal monitoring segment. EDAN offers the F series fetal monitors, the MFM-CNST central monitoring system, and the FTST fetal telemetry systems, providing cost-effective solutions with high-end features.

Global Research Scope

Regions Covered: North America: Canada, United States Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela Western Europe: Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom Central & Eastern Europe: Poland, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine Middle East: Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates Asia Pacific: Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam Africa: Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025-2031

Historical Data: 2021-2023

Quantitative Coverage

Market Size

Market Shares

Market Forecasts

Market Growth Rates

Units Sold

Average Selling Prices

Qualitative Coverage

Market Growth Trends

Market Limiters

Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors

Mergers & Acquisitions

Company Profiles

Product Portfolios

FDA Recalls

Disruptive Technologies

Disease Overviews

Data Sources

Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders

Government Physician Data

Regulatory Data

Hospital Private Data

Import & Export Data

Internal Database

Company Coverage Includes:

3M

Lanaform

A&D Medical

Leonard Lang

Abbott

Lessa

Adroit Medical Systems

LG CNS

Advanced Brain Monitoring

Luckcome

Advantage Home Telehealth

Masimo

AEON Global

McKesson

Aerotel Medical

MedDyne

Ambio Health

Mediaid Inc

Ambu

Mediana

AMD Global Telemedicine

Medico Electrodes

Amwell

Medicomp systems

Analogic Corporation

Medifit Instruments

Atys Medical

Medis

August Surgical

MEDISANA GmbH

B. Braun

Medisante AG

Baxter

Meditrace

Becton Dickinson

Medlab GmbH

Belmont

Medline

Beurer

Medocity

Biocare

Medtronic

Biolight

Mennen Medical

Bionen

Microlife

Bionet

Micromed

Biotronik

Midmark

Constant Care Technology

Pirrone

Contec Medical Systems

Polymap Wireless

Cooper Surgical

Premier Value

Criticare Systems

Progetti Medical

Daray Medical

Promed Medical

Datascope

Prothia

Deltex Medical

Qardio

Devon Medical

Retia Medical

Dexcom

RGB Medical

DIXION

RMS Medical

Docobo Ltd

Rochester Medical

Dormo

Rudolf Riester

Drager Medical

Samsung

EBNeuro

Santamedical

EDAN Instruments

Schiller

EGI

ScottCare

Electro Geodesics

Seca

Elmiko

SEI EMG S.r.l

EMD Biomedical

Shimmer

EMS Biomedical

Siemens

Enthermics

Spacelabs Healthcare

Entra Health

Spengler

Esaote

Spes Medica

Fukuda Denshi

Startech

GE Healthcare

Stryker

