Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Market Analysis 2025-2031 | Rising Demand for Wireless Fetal Monitors Amid Declining Birth Rates

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis | Global | 2025-2031 | MedCore | Includes: Fetal Market and Neonatal Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fetal and neonatal monitoring market was valued at over $508 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7%, reaching nearly $613 million by 2031.
Fetal and neonatal monitoring systems are used to assess the health of fetuses and newborns, particularly during labor and in neonatal intensive care units (NICU). The market is influenced by declining birth rates, advancements in monitoring technology, and increased healthcare access in developing regions.
The market is segmented into:
- Fetal Monitoring Market
- Neonatal Monitoring Market
Market Insights
- Unit Sales & Average Selling Prices
- Market Size & Growth Trends
- Market Drivers & Limiters
- Market Forecasts Until 2031
- Historical Data (2021-2023)
- Competitive Analysis
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- Company Profiles & Product Portfolios
Market Trends
- Declining birth rates worldwide, with a 1% drop in 2024 from 2023
- Increased adoption of central monitoring systems for fetal health
- Demand for portable and wireless fetal monitors
- Growth in neonatal care due to rising premature birth rates in certain regions
Market Share Insights
Top Competitors in the Global Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Market (2024):
Philips Healthcare
- Market leader, holding the top position in Western Europe and the rest-of-world segments. Philips offers comprehensive fetal and neonatal monitoring solutions, including the AvalonT fetal monitoring series and IntelliVueT neonatal monitors.
GE Healthcare
- Second-largest competitor globally, with a dominant presence in North America. GE's portfolio includes the CorometricsT fetal monitoring systems and GiraffeT neonatal monitors, benefiting from brand loyalty and premium pricing.
EDAN Instruments
- Notable competitor, especially in the fetal monitoring segment. EDAN offers the F series fetal monitors, the MFM-CNST central monitoring system, and the FTST fetal telemetry systems, providing cost-effective solutions with high-end features.
Global Research Scope
- Regions Covered:
- North America: Canada, United States
- Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela
- Western Europe: Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom
- Central & Eastern Europe: Poland, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine
- Middle East: Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates
- Asia Pacific: Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam
- Africa: Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa
- Base Year: 2024
- Forecast Period: 2025-2031
- Historical Data: 2021-2023
Quantitative Coverage
- Market Size
- Market Shares
- Market Forecasts
- Market Growth Rates
- Units Sold
- Average Selling Prices
Qualitative Coverage
- Market Growth Trends
- Market Limiters
- Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Company Profiles
- Product Portfolios
- FDA Recalls
- Disruptive Technologies
- Disease Overviews
Data Sources
- Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders
- Government Physician Data
- Regulatory Data
- Hospital Private Data
- Import & Export Data
- Internal Database
Company Coverage Includes:
- 3M
- Lanaform
- A&D Medical
- Leonard Lang
- Abbott
- Lessa
- Adroit Medical Systems
- LG CNS
- Advanced Brain Monitoring
- Luckcome
- Advantage Home Telehealth
- Masimo
- AEON Global
- McKesson
- Aerotel Medical
- MedDyne
- Ambio Health
- Mediaid Inc
- Ambu
- Mediana
- AMD Global Telemedicine
- Medico Electrodes
- Amwell
- Medicomp systems
- Analogic Corporation
- Medifit Instruments
- Atys Medical
- Medis
- August Surgical
- MEDISANA GmbH
- B. Braun
- Medisante AG
- Baxter
- Meditrace
- Becton Dickinson
- Medlab GmbH
- Belmont
- Medline
- Beurer
- Medocity
- Biocare
- Medtronic
- Biolight
- Mennen Medical
- Bionen
- Microlife
- Bionet
- Micromed
- Biotronik
- Midmark
- Constant Care Technology
- Pirrone
- Contec Medical Systems
- Polymap Wireless
- Cooper Surgical
- Premier Value
- Criticare Systems
- Progetti Medical
- Daray Medical
- Promed Medical
- Datascope
- Prothia
- Deltex Medical
- Qardio
- Devon Medical
- Retia Medical
- Dexcom
- RGB Medical
- DIXION
- RMS Medical
- Docobo Ltd
- Rochester Medical
- Dormo
- Rudolf Riester
- Drager Medical
- Samsung
- EBNeuro
- Santamedical
- EDAN Instruments
- Schiller
- EGI
- ScottCare
- Electro Geodesics
- Seca
- Elmiko
- SEI EMG S.r.l
- EMD Biomedical
- Shimmer
- EMS Biomedical
- Siemens
- Enthermics
- Spacelabs Healthcare
- Entra Health
- Spengler
- Esaote
- Spes Medica
- Fukuda Denshi
- Startech
- GE Healthcare
- Stryker
