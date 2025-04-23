Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) Targeted Therapy Pipeline Review 2025 Tracks Drug Candidates for Prostate Cancer

Discover comprehensive insights into approved therapeutics and research developments targeting Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA). This product provides detailed competitor analysis, R&D stages, and project history through a one-month online database access. PSMA-related therapies show promise in addressing metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, a significant cause of cancer deaths. With rising prostate cancer cases, novel PSMA-targeted treatments offer hope for improved patient survival and quality of life.

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PSMA - Targeted Therapy Pipeline Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides information on approved therapeutics and therapy candidates in research and development targeting PSMA.

This product consists of:

  • Competitors described in a tabular format covering drug code/INN, target(s)/MoA, class of compound, product category, indication(s) & R&D stage.
  • Project History with links to source of information (press release, homepage, abstracts, presentations, annual reports etc).
  • One-month online access to a database for therapeutics and therapy candidates targeting PSMA (prerequisite: access to internet).

In addition to androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), there have been a number of therapies approved in the mCRPC setting over the past two decades, including taxane chemotherapy (docetaxel and cabazitaxel), immunotherapy (sipuleucel-T and pembrolizumab), androgen receptor pathway inhibitors (ARPIs; abiraterone and enzalutamide), and targeted therapies such as poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors (olaparib and rucaparib).

Despite the increasing size of this armamentarium, the vast majority of patients with CRPC progress and novel agents are urgently needed to improve survival while maintaining quality of life.

Prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) expression is prevalent in prostate cancer, preserved during malignant transformation, and increases in response to anti-androgen therapies, making it a commonly targeted tumor associated antigen for prostate cancer. PSMA mainly serves as a binding target for delivery of a variety of payloads, including, but not limited to, cytotoxic drugs in antibody-drug conjugtes, recruitment of cytotoxic T-cells in bispecific antibodies or directly PSMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cells.

PSMA is also an important binding target for delivery of radioactive payloads in targeted radioligand therapy, whereby binding molecules can be small molecules, peptides and antibodies.

A variety of radioligands are being evaluated or already been approved, including lutetium 177, actinium 225, thorium 227, cupper 67, or iodine 131.

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
