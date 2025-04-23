Asia's Regional Differences in Game Promotion: Region-Specific Strategies for Game Publishers Unpacked

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optimal Channels for Promoting New Games - A Regional Breakdown" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report highlights the considerable variations in how gamers from different markets across Asia discover new PC and mobile games, underscoring the critical need for tailored, region-specific marketing strategies.

In Southeast Asia, social media stands out as the primary way gamers find new titles. However, in more developed markets such as South Korea, Singapore, and Japan, its effectiveness as a discovery tool is notably lower. Meanwhile, gamers in mainland China have distinct habits when it comes to discovering new games.



Key Topics Covered:

Social Media by Market

Internet Search by Market

Primary Sources for New Game Information by Game Platform (Mainland China)

