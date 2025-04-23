MEXC Exchange Report Shows Airdrops Resulting in Up to 35% New User Registrations

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A report released by MEXC , a leading global crypto exchange, indicates that airdrop campaigns account for approximately one-third of new user registrations during peak months. The numbers showcase the effectiveness of airdrops as a marketing instrument that crypto projects can leverage to attract new audiences and bootstrap engagement. The report also highlights the importance of ongoing structural shifts taking place in the industry across regions, as well as user motivation swings.

Key Takeaways:

Peak user acquisition rates driven by airdrops reach up to 35% in certain months.

User behavior is influencing airdrop campaign participation through deeper mobile penetration and the involvement of gamification mechanisms.

76% of users who sign up via airdrop campaigns remain on the platform , with 18% becoming active traders and 58% trading occasionally.

, with 18% becoming active traders and 58% trading occasionally. The CIS region leads in terms of involvement at 67% , followed by Southeast Asia at 51%, and South Asia at 32%.

, followed by Southeast Asia at 51%, and South Asia at 32%. Airdrops are evolving into a means of financial inclusion, in addition to acting as an effective marketing instrument.



MEXC analyzed user behavior during airdrop campaigns and identified a significant shift in the audience. While regions with low levels of access to banking services previously served as the main source of airdrop participants, the latest report indicates that new channels of user onboarding are ousting the trend. Gamification and Tap-to-Earn games in mobile-based Telegram channels are taking center stage as key registration sources for users with no previous experience in crypto. For instance, games like Hamster Kombat attracted over 70 million users, other notable examples of similar grade being Notcoin and Yescoin.

According to the data compiled as a result of the research, users who received their first airdrop tokens demonstrated varying degrees of continued involvement in the crypto industry. As many as 18% maintained active trading patterns and delved deeper into crypto services, 58% traded occasionally, while 24% were one-off users, withdrawing their funds without further engagement in trading. The users who evolve into active traders showcase an average daily trading volume above $58,000, with select ones achieving $31 million.

Regional segmentation of the users attracted via airdrops shows that the CIS is in a leading position, with 67% of the total, followed by Southeast Asia at 51%, and South Asia with 32%. The results of the analysis correlate with low levels of access to banking services in the given regions. They also align with data provided by Chainalysis, which positioned India, Vietnam, and the Philippines as the countries in Asia with the highest rates of crypto adoption, driven by low levels of banking services access and rapid spread of internet coverage in rural areas.

The limited financial inclusion of the countries in the indicated regions into the international banking system paves the way for cryptocurrencies to act as alternative means of payment both abroad and within domestic economies. Users participating in airdrops either withdraw them to fiat or use them for their needs. Pakistan and the Philippines are leading in this regard.

The report released by MEXC highlights the prominent role airdrops are occupying in the evolving crypto landscape, transforming from a marketing action into a separate instrument for user engagement. The ability to attract 35% new user registrations via airdrops in select regions like the CIS and Asia is a powerful factor acting in favor of using the given approach to expanding the crypto industry and advancing its maturity.

