World Trade REF Subscription 2025 | Trade and Compliance Simplified

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Trade REF - Trade and Compliance Simplified" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

World Trade REF contains 140 Country Business Guides with more than 160 topics each and 76 Trade Resources organized into 13 supermodules. Each guide includes articles on business formation, business culture, import/export procedures, investment climate, seaports, money and banking, taxation and security.

Trade resources include the complete Dictionary of International Trade, illustrated guides to Incoterms 2020, letters of credit, and shipping containers.

World Trade REFis the global trade community's leading reference product covering just about every aspect of international trade, business, logistics, banking, and supply chain security.

World Trade REFis organized into 13 supermodules of content that intuitively guide the user to the information needed to make decisions, succeed in international business, and stay in compliance with government entities.

BENEFITS

Importers and exporters get detailed information for importing and exporting, packing, shipping and insurance, banking and trade finance, trade documentation, as well as global business culture.

get detailed information for importing and exporting, packing, shipping and insurance, banking and trade finance, trade documentation, as well as global business culture. Logistics professionals get detailed and up-to-date documentation, regulatory, and compliance information for the world's top 120 economies.

get detailed and up-to-date documentation, regulatory, and compliance information for the world's top 120 economies. Trade promotion agencies and their member firms get detailed information to support trade missions and help develop business relationships worldwide.

and their member firms get detailed information to support trade missions and help develop business relationships worldwide. E-commerce professionals get detailed information on B2B and B2C marketplaces, payment gateways, and preferred social media platforms for 120 countries. Also included are articles on current trends, issues, and barriers to success globally.

get detailed information on B2B and B2C marketplaces, payment gateways, and preferred social media platforms for 120 countries. Also included are articles on current trends, issues, and barriers to success globally. Tools and reference materials are also included and feature extensive illustrated guides to Incoterms 2020, ocean and air freight containers, global trade agreements, and Foreign Trade Zones, as well as the complete Dictionary of International Trade and 12 Short Course in International Trade coursebooks.

KEY FEATURES

FOR COUNTRY (160 modules)

Overview

Country Profile

Business Culture

Culture

Business Formation

Business Travel

Trade

Export

Import

News Feeds

Media Outlets

Seaports

Security Briefing

Maps

Language Translation

Communication

Money & Banking

Investment Climate

TRADE TOOLS (77 modules)

Acronyms & Abbreviations

Basics of International Trade

Incoterms

NAFTA

Dictionary of International Trade

Business Entities

Security

Sourcing Guide

Country Codes

International Payments

Exporting from the USA

Importing to the USA

Resources for International Trade

Trade Terms in 8 Languages

Insurance, Guide to Cargo

International Dialing Tools

Measurement Converter

Weights & Measures

Air Transport

Truck Trailers

Ocean Transport

Railcars

STANDARD

Mobile friendly

Intuitive navigation

New content every month

Unlimited simultaneous users

Remote user access

Full maintenance and hosting

Usage statistics

Promotional materials

BENEFITS

Logistics professionals get detailed and up-to-date documentation, regulatory, and compliance information for the world's top 140 economies.

Individual traders get professional-level information usually available only to large-scale global trading companies.

Logistics providers get comprehensive industry- and profession-specific content that keeps users coming back to their site.

Trade promotion agencies and their member firms get detailed information to support trade missions and help develop business relationships worldwide.

World Trade REF is mobile friendly, automatically adapting to the screen size of any desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

Key Topics Covered:

Supermodules

Trade Essentials

How to Use This Product

International Business Plans

InfoLists for Business Travel

Country Business Guides

140 Country Business Guides covering more than 160 topics each.

Global Business Culture

Business Culture

International Business Culture

International Negotiating

Importing

Import 101: Essentials

Import 202: Particulars

InfoLists for Import as a Business

Commercial Import Guide (USA)

Informed Compliance (USA)

Reasonable Care (USA)

Import Quotas (USA)

Customs Bulletin & Decisions

International Sourcing

Foreign Trade Zones (USA)

Exporting

Export 101: Essentials

Export 202: Particulars

How to Sell Globally

InfoLists for Export as a Business

Basic Guide to Exporting

Consolidated Screening List

Foreign Trade Zones (USA)

Trade Documents

Intro to Trade Documentation

Key Documents

Customs Documents

Banking Finance Payments

International Banking Services

International Payments

Financing International Trade

Foreign Exchange Basics

Currencies of the World

Currency Converter

Legal and Contracts

International Contracts

Joint Ventures

Global Business Entities

Intellectual Property Rights

Contract Templates

InfoLists for Law

Local Legal Issues

Packing Shipping Insurance

Ocean Container Packing Guide

Ocean Transport

Cargo Vessels

Ocean Freight Containers

Air Transport

Cargo Aircraft

Air Freight Containers (ULDs)

Road Transport & Trailers

Rail Transport & Railcars

International Cargo Insurance

Advertising, Sales, Marketing

How to Sell Globally

Market Research: Demographics

Advertising Regulation

International Marketing

International Marketing Blunders

Global E-commerce

International E-Commerce

How to Sell Globally

Top E-Commerce Markets

Supply Chain Security

C-TPAT

Free and Secure Trade (FAST)

Automated Commercial

Environment (ACE)

Tools and Reference

Acronyms and Abbreviations

Business Entities Worldwide

Dictionary of Int'l Trade

Computer Terms

Country Codes

Currencies of the World

Currency Converter

Foreign Trade Zones (USA)

Guide to Electricity and Plugs

Harmonized System

Importing to the USA

Incoterms 2020

International Dialing Tools

Operating Agreements

Short Course Series E-Books

Trade Agreements

Trade Terms in 8 Languages

Weights and Measures

Resources

Commercial Import Guide (USA)

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v3j5al

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.