US Policy Shifts: Tariffs, Taxes, and Tech Impacting Global Economy | Opportunities in Disruption - Adapting to a Rewired Global Supply Chain

Significant shifts in US policies on tariffs, taxation, spending, regulation, migration, AI/tech, and energy are expected to impact the global economy and key industries like food and drinks, health and beauty, home and tech, travel, and automotive.

Trump's policies can undermine global economic growth, affect consumer sentiment, risk higher prices, and disrupt production and distribution network. However, some opportunities will arise as the global supply chain rewires and consumers adapt.

Key Findings



Risks of lower growth and higher inflation

Implementation of President Donald Trump's full agenda on tariffs, taxes and immigration may drive the US economy into recession, while lowering global growth by 0.6-1.3 percentage points (ppts) compared to the baseline in 2025-2026. Global inflation may increase by 1.3-1.8 ppts, affecting income growth and consumer spending power.

Renewed reset of the global supply chain

China will continue to de-risk the US and seek to export more to its new markets. India and ASEAN would remain preferable locations for global supply chain diversification, given their growing domestic markets and competitive labour costs. Regional and bilateral trade ties will gain significance amid the new global trade regime and geopolitical shifts.

Increased investment in US manufacturing

A number of industries where the US currently has high trade deficits will continue to see investment into the US, induced in part by tariffs as well as tax incentives (such as the CHIPS Act), etc. Industries most pronounced in reshoring include semiconductors, batteries, electric vehicles, and AI-related technologies.

Tariffs will invariably result in increased consumer prices

Tariffs carry the highest risk of precipitating significant consumer price increases and potential supply disruption across the widest number of industries, from food and drinks, beauty and health as well as home and tech. Following years of inflationary price rises, manufacturers will need to be open about passing costs on and remaining relevant.

Tendency towards deregulation vs some regulatory tightening

A tendency towards deregulation in the US in terms of neutered standards agencies (for food, chemicals, etc), sustainability and anti-plastic measures etc stand in contrast to some other regulatory tightening such as GRAS loophole closing, SNAP limiting of HPFs, potential GLP-1 availability on Medicaid/Medicare, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Global markets are facing a perfect storm amid tariffs, trade wars, and shifting policies

The six pillars of Trump's policies

Trump's tariffs hit a range of countries and industries

Trump impacts uncovered: A cross-industry view

Economies and Consumers

Impact of Trump's policies according to Economies and Consumers experts

Trump trade war is a key downside risk to global growth and upside risk to inflation

Slower growth and higher prices would slow down global consumption growth

Disrupted trade will hit US consumer goods and threaten export revenue loss

Case study: US soybean exports plummet during Trump's first presidency

Global supply chain to witness more shifts amid tariff wars

Case study: Global trade tensions upscale "China +1" and diversification policies

US manufacturing: Company investment in US reshoring

Food, Beverages and Tobacco

Impacts of Trump policy according to Euromonitor's food experts

Impacts of Trump policy according to drinks, packaging, tobacco, ingredients experts

Impact on food, drink and inhalation of tariffs, migration, regulation and spending

Foods: Tariffs to affect US-produced commodities, from wheat to meat

Food and drinks: Impact of tariffs on oils, dairy, tea and coffee

Ingredients: Impact of tariffs to accelerate reformulation with sweeteners

Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks: Impact of tariffs

Aluminium tariffs may result in increased PET packaging mix for The Coca-Cola Co

Packaging: Impact of tariffs on aluminium cans; plastic resin tariffs avoided

Nicotine tariffs may push e-vapour further into illicit trade

Migration policy impact on foods, alcoholic drinks and tobacco

Regulation in food and drinks

GLP-1's future in the US will be driven by price

Regulation impact in the tobacco and cannabis industries

Packaging: Impact of deregulation

Soft drinks: Prospect of cuts and heightened scrutiny of US food assistance programmes

Taxation and spending: SNAP restrictions to impact US soft drinks and snacks choices

Beauty, Health and Fashion

Impacts of Trump policy pillars according to beauty, health and fashion experts

Impact on beauty, health and fashion of tariffs, regulatory changes and AI/Tech

Consumer health: Weighing the likelihood of retaliatory tariffs, changing FDA priorities

Reckitt Benckiser considers onshoring manufacturing to limit effects of trade wars

Beauty and personal care: Companies are mitigating risks by localising production

Beauty: FDA deregulation could encourage new launches but erode consumer trust

Tissue and hygiene: Reliance on cross-border raw materials adds exposure to tariffs

Essity eyes US infrastructure expansion to beef up local supply chain amid tariff threats

Apparel: Uncertainty around tariffs in the US likely to result in retail price increases

Apparel: Tariffs to drive demand for second-hand fashion and shifts in supply chains

Shein is banking on Brazil to reduce its reliance on China for production

Home and Technology

Impacts of Trump policy pillars according to home and technology experts

Impact on home and technology of tariffs, migration and regulatory changes

Home care: Expenditure adversely affected if Trump follows through on full policies

Cookware: A specific example of US inflationary pressure from tariff policy

Consumer appliances and electronics: Tariff impact low in all but USMCA goods

Consumer appliances and electronics: Manufacturer responses

TSMC investing USD165 billion in US chipmaking facilities

Home industries: Migration policy will affect construction and domestic workers

Deregulation stalls progress on appliance efficiency and chemical safety standards

Trump's deregulation efforts might threaten the EPA's Safer Choice certification programme

Travel and Automotive

Repercussions of Trump policies take their toll on travel and automotive

Travel and automotive are impacted by tariffs, migration and energy policies

Higher tariffs will inflate new car prices in the US and risk loss of market share

Case study: GM weighs strategies to mitigate the impact of higher trade tariffs

Global travel demand suffers downgrades from Trump presidency and policies

US-Canada travel corridor impacted hard as Canadians encouraged to take staycations

Conclusion

How to win in times of market uncertainty and Trump 2.0

Evolution of global trade, business and consumer landscape

Appendix

Macro Model and Forecast Models

Macro Model Total Trump Agenda scenario: Assumptions and probability

