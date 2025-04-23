US Policy Shifts: Tariffs, Taxes, and Tech Impacting Global Economy | Opportunities in Disruption - Adapting to a Rewired Global Supply Chain

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "How Trump's Economic Policies Affect Industries and Consumer Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Significant shifts in US policies on tariffs, taxation, spending, regulation, migration, AI/tech, and energy are expected to impact the global economy and key industries like food and drinks, health and beauty, home and tech, travel, and automotive.
Trump's policies can undermine global economic growth, affect consumer sentiment, risk higher prices, and disrupt production and distribution network. However, some opportunities will arise as the global supply chain rewires and consumers adapt.
Key Findings
Risks of lower growth and higher inflation
Implementation of President Donald Trump's full agenda on tariffs, taxes and immigration may drive the US economy into recession, while lowering global growth by 0.6-1.3 percentage points (ppts) compared to the baseline in 2025-2026. Global inflation may increase by 1.3-1.8 ppts, affecting income growth and consumer spending power.
Renewed reset of the global supply chain
China will continue to de-risk the US and seek to export more to its new markets. India and ASEAN would remain preferable locations for global supply chain diversification, given their growing domestic markets and competitive labour costs. Regional and bilateral trade ties will gain significance amid the new global trade regime and geopolitical shifts.
Increased investment in US manufacturing
A number of industries where the US currently has high trade deficits will continue to see investment into the US, induced in part by tariffs as well as tax incentives (such as the CHIPS Act), etc. Industries most pronounced in reshoring include semiconductors, batteries, electric vehicles, and AI-related technologies.
Tariffs will invariably result in increased consumer prices
Tariffs carry the highest risk of precipitating significant consumer price increases and potential supply disruption across the widest number of industries, from food and drinks, beauty and health as well as home and tech. Following years of inflationary price rises, manufacturers will need to be open about passing costs on and remaining relevant.
Tendency towards deregulation vs some regulatory tightening
A tendency towards deregulation in the US in terms of neutered standards agencies (for food, chemicals, etc), sustainability and anti-plastic measures etc stand in contrast to some other regulatory tightening such as GRAS loophole closing, SNAP limiting of HPFs, potential GLP-1 availability on Medicaid/Medicare, etc.
Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on the vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Identify factors driving change now and in the future
- Understand motivation
- Forward-looking outlook
- Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level
- Take a step back from micro trends
- Get up to date estimates and comment
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
- Global markets are facing a perfect storm amid tariffs, trade wars, and shifting policies
- The six pillars of Trump's policies
- Trump's tariffs hit a range of countries and industries
- Trump impacts uncovered: A cross-industry view
Economies and Consumers
- Impact of Trump's policies according to Economies and Consumers experts
- Trump trade war is a key downside risk to global growth and upside risk to inflation
- Slower growth and higher prices would slow down global consumption growth
- Disrupted trade will hit US consumer goods and threaten export revenue loss
- Case study: US soybean exports plummet during Trump's first presidency
- Global supply chain to witness more shifts amid tariff wars
- Case study: Global trade tensions upscale "China +1" and diversification policies
- US manufacturing: Company investment in US reshoring
Food, Beverages and Tobacco
- Impacts of Trump policy according to Euromonitor's food experts
- Impacts of Trump policy according to drinks, packaging, tobacco, ingredients experts
- Impact on food, drink and inhalation of tariffs, migration, regulation and spending
- Foods: Tariffs to affect US-produced commodities, from wheat to meat
- Food and drinks: Impact of tariffs on oils, dairy, tea and coffee
- Ingredients: Impact of tariffs to accelerate reformulation with sweeteners
- Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks: Impact of tariffs
- Aluminium tariffs may result in increased PET packaging mix for The Coca-Cola Co
- Packaging: Impact of tariffs on aluminium cans; plastic resin tariffs avoided
- Nicotine tariffs may push e-vapour further into illicit trade
- Migration policy impact on foods, alcoholic drinks and tobacco
- Regulation in food and drinks
- GLP-1's future in the US will be driven by price
- Regulation impact in the tobacco and cannabis industries
- Packaging: Impact of deregulation
- Soft drinks: Prospect of cuts and heightened scrutiny of US food assistance programmes
- Taxation and spending: SNAP restrictions to impact US soft drinks and snacks choices
Beauty, Health and Fashion
- Impacts of Trump policy pillars according to beauty, health and fashion experts
- Impact on beauty, health and fashion of tariffs, regulatory changes and AI/Tech
- Consumer health: Weighing the likelihood of retaliatory tariffs, changing FDA priorities
- Reckitt Benckiser considers onshoring manufacturing to limit effects of trade wars
- Beauty and personal care: Companies are mitigating risks by localising production
- Beauty: FDA deregulation could encourage new launches but erode consumer trust
- Tissue and hygiene: Reliance on cross-border raw materials adds exposure to tariffs
- Essity eyes US infrastructure expansion to beef up local supply chain amid tariff threats
- Apparel: Uncertainty around tariffs in the US likely to result in retail price increases
- Apparel: Tariffs to drive demand for second-hand fashion and shifts in supply chains
- Shein is banking on Brazil to reduce its reliance on China for production
Home and Technology
- Impacts of Trump policy pillars according to home and technology experts
- Impact on home and technology of tariffs, migration and regulatory changes
- Home care: Expenditure adversely affected if Trump follows through on full policies
- Cookware: A specific example of US inflationary pressure from tariff policy
- Consumer appliances and electronics: Tariff impact low in all but USMCA goods
- Consumer appliances and electronics: Manufacturer responses
- TSMC investing USD165 billion in US chipmaking facilities
- Home industries: Migration policy will affect construction and domestic workers
- Deregulation stalls progress on appliance efficiency and chemical safety standards
- Trump's deregulation efforts might threaten the EPA's Safer Choice certification programme
Travel and Automotive
- Repercussions of Trump policies take their toll on travel and automotive
- Travel and automotive are impacted by tariffs, migration and energy policies
- Higher tariffs will inflate new car prices in the US and risk loss of market share
- Case study: GM weighs strategies to mitigate the impact of higher trade tariffs
- Global travel demand suffers downgrades from Trump presidency and policies
- US-Canada travel corridor impacted hard as Canadians encouraged to take staycations
Conclusion
- How to win in times of market uncertainty and Trump 2.0
- Evolution of global trade, business and consumer landscape
Appendix
- Macro Model and Forecast Models
- Macro Model Total Trump Agenda scenario: Assumptions and probability
Company Coverage Includes:
- The Coca-Cola Co
- Reckitt Benckiser
- Essity
- Shein
- TSMC
- GM
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/biez90
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.