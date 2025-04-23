Cut Flower Market Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034: Roses Reign Supreme with $13.5 Billion Market Dominance in 2024

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cut Flower Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cut Flower Market was valued at USD 31.1 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 56.4 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 6.3%, driven by increasing demand for flowers in decorative, ceremonial, and personal settings.

E-commerce platforms have transformed the market by offering convenient, year-round access to fresh-cut flowers. Online florists and direct-to-consumer floral brands are expanding their presence, capitalizing on digital marketing strategies and same-day delivery services. Advancements in cold chain logistics and innovative preservation techniques ensure longer shelf life and minimize supply chain disruptions. The growing influence of sustainability is also shaping the industry, with florists and retailers increasingly prioritizing eco-friendly packaging, organic flower farming, and waste reduction initiatives.



The market is categorized based on flower type into roses, carnations, lilies, chrysanthemums, gerbera daisies, tulips, and other varieties. Roses continue to dominate the market, generating USD 13.5 billion in 2024, with an expected CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Their timeless appeal and strong emotional significance drive consistent demand, particularly during peak seasons like Valentine's Day and anniversaries.



Segmented by application, the market includes personal use, parties and special days, weddings and large cultural events, welcoming and greetings, conferences, and other uses. In 2024, personal use emerged as the largest segment, accounting for 31.3% of the market share. Consumers purchase flowers for home decoration, gifting, and emotional well-being, with evolving lifestyle trends emphasizing self-care and visually appealing living spaces. Cultural traditions and seasonal festivities further boost flower sales, reinforcing their role in everyday life and special occasions.



The U.S. cut flower market generated USD 7.6 billion in 2024, with an anticipated CAGR of 6% through 2034. Domestic flower production reached USD 350 million in 2023, with California contributing 70% of locally sourced flowers. Improved cold chain logistics have significantly enhanced year-round flower availability, ensuring freshness and quality.

Meanwhile, China is experiencing rapid market expansion, driven by increasing urbanization and higher consumer spending on floral products. The combination of digital commerce, sustainability initiatives, and technological advancements continues to shape the evolving landscape of the global cut flower market.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $31.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $56.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis, 2018-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Technology & innovation landscape

3.3 Key news and initiatives

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Impact forces

3.5.1 Growth drivers

3.5.1.1 Increase in use of cut flowers in weddings and events

3.5.1.2 Rise in disposable income of the urban population

3.5.1.3 Rising gifting culture

3.5.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.5.2.1 High cost of transportation

3.6 Consumer buying behavior analysis

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Flower Type, 2018-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Roses

5.3 Carnations

5.4 Lilies

5.5 Chrysanthemums and gerbera daisies

5.6 Tulips

5.7 Others



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Pricing, 2018-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Mass pricing

6.3 Premium pricing



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2018-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Personal use

7.3 Parties & special days

7.4 Wedding & mega cultural events

7.5 Welcoming & greetings

7.6 Conference & activities

7.7 Others



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Direct sales

8.3 Retail stores

8.3.1 Florist

8.3.2 Nursery center

8.3.3 Others



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2018-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.6 Malaysia

9.4.7 Indonesia

9.4.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 MEA

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 Rest of MEA



Chapter 10 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)

Ball Horticultural Company

Carzan Flowers K Ltd.

Danziger Group

Dos Gringos

Dummen Orange

Esmeralda Farms

Flamingo

Karen Roses Ltd.

Multiflora Corp

Selecta Cut Flowers SAU

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cjkxuq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.