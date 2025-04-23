Mobile Pet Care Market Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034: Mobile Pet Care Market Set to Double by 2034 with $1.4 Billion Valuation

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Pet Care Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mobile Pet Care Market was valued at USD 722.7 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 7.1%.

The rising number of pet owners, increasing expenditure on pet wellness, and growing demand for customized healthcare services are key factors fueling industry growth. As consumers seek more convenient and flexible solutions, mobile pet care services are becoming a preferred choice, eliminating the need for travel and offering tailored services at home.

Additionally, pet owners are showing a greater preference for eco-friendly and sustainable products to ensure the safety and well-being of their animals, contributing to market expansion.



The market is segmented by service type, including grooming, veterinary, and other pet care solutions. The grooming segment, which encompasses bathing, brushing, nail trimming, and additional hygiene services, recorded USD 368.9 million in 2024. These services cater to various pet needs, including de-matting, de-shedding, and customized treatments. The convenience of at-home grooming, combined with rising awareness of pet health and hygiene, is boosting service adoption. Digital advancements have simplified scheduling, allowing owners to book mobile grooming appointments with ease. As pet hygiene continues to gain importance, the demand for specialized grooming solutions remains strong.



Based on service delivery models, the industry is divided into on-demand and subscription-based services. The on-demand segment accounted for 76.4% share in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% throughout the forecast period.

Pet owners increasingly favor flexible services that eliminate the hassle of transportation, making mobile pet care an attractive alternative. These services go beyond grooming, extending to veterinary consultations and specialized therapies, offering comprehensive health solutions. The ability to evaluate, diagnose, and treat pets in a familiar environment has significantly contributed to the rising adoption of mobile veterinary services.



US mobile pet care market is projected to reach USD 576.4 million by 2034, leading the North American industry. The increasing preference for mobile grooming and the introduction of technologically advanced veterinary services by key players are fueling growth. Rising pet care expenditures, greater awareness of pet well-being, and supportive regulatory initiatives are expected to drive further expansion, strengthening the industry's footprint in the coming years.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $722.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1400 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 synopsis



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing pet ownership

3.2.1.2 Rising awareness about pet health and hygiene

3.2.1.3 Technological advancements in mobile services

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 High operational costs

3.2.2.2 Limited market penetration in rural areas

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Future market trends

3.6 Porter's analysis

3.7 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategy dashboard



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Services, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Grooming

5.2.1 Bathing

5.2.2 Brushing

5.2.3 Nail clipping

5.2.4 Other grooming services

5.3 Veterinary

5.3.1 Vaccination

5.3.2 Diagnostic tests and imaging

5.3.3 Physical health monitoring

5.3.4 Other veterinary services

5.4 Other services



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Service Delivery, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 On demand

6.3 Subscription



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Animal, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Dogs

7.3 Cats

7.4 Other animals



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Individual

8.3 Commercial



Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.6 Netherlands

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 South Korea

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Argentina

9.6 Middle East and Africa

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 UAE



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

4 Paws Mobile Spa

Aussie Mobile Vet

Blue Wheelers

Dapper Dog Mobile Pet Grooming

Dial a Dog Wash

Good Dog Mobile Grooming

Home Veterinary Services

HousePaws Mobile Veterinary Service

La Boit Specialty Vehicles

Mobi Dog Grooma

Mobile Veterinary Services

My Pet Mobile Vet

Woofie's Pet Ventures

