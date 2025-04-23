Dr. Stephan Rietiker elected as new Chairman of the Board of MetrioPharm AG

Dr. Rietiker has considerable experience in the life sciences industry, including leadership positions in global pharmaceutical and medical device companies, and has overseen multiple major company acquisitions.

Zurich, April 23, 2025 – MetrioPharm AG, a pharmaceutical company developing drugs for inflammatory and infectious diseases, announced today that the new Board of Directors unanimously elected Dr. Stephan Rietiker as Chairman at its constituent meeting.

“I would like to thank the members of the Board of Directors for their vote and the trust they have placed in me,” commented Dr. Rietiker. ”Our common goal will be a successful clinical development and swift commercialization of the asset MP1032. The company is in a promising position to do so. We would like to thank all the outgoing board members for their commitment over the past years, which has achieved convincing results, including in the COVID-19 indication. It will be our task to effectively build on this and I personally look to the work ahead with optimism.”

“With Dr. Rietiker, MetrioPharm AG has gained a highly experienced pharmaceutical expert who has a successful track record in management and as an investor,” commented MetrioPharm CEO Thomas Christély. ”He has an in-depth knowledge of the European and US markets and can actively support the company in addressing upcoming challenges on the path to market. On behalf of the management and the team of MetrioPharm AG, I welcome him and all the newly elected members of the Board of Directors.”

Dr. Stephan Rietiker, a trained physician qualified to practice medicine both, in Switzerland and the United States, began his career as a physician in Switzerland. He has since gone on to establish himself as an acknowledged expert and leader in healthcare and technology. His executive positions with various global pharmaceutical and medical technology companies including Roche, Boehringer Mannheim, Schering Plough, Covance, Centerpulse and LifeWatch have earned him a strong reputation as a rounded and successful manager and turnaround specialist with extensive experience in the U.S. market. Following a turnaround of LifeWatch and a successful sale of the company to BioTelemetry Inc., Dr. Rietiker joined the Board of BioTelemetry where he vigorously supported the acquisition of BioTelemetry Inc by Philips for USD 2.8 Bio in 2021. In 2022, he incorporated EpiLunar Partners AG based in Zug, Switzerland, to invest in and develop marketable breakthrough solutions in the digital health space.

About MetrioPharm AG

MetrioPharm AG is a private, clinical-stage biotech company focused on therapies for inflammatory and infectious diseases.

MetrioPharm targets the modulation of immune metabolism with first-in-class self-regulating drug candidates. The Company ́s platform has generated small-molecule metabolic modulators that have demonstrated pre-clinical and clinical efficacy in a wide range of inflammatory and infective diseases with an outstanding safety profile.

Based on this core technology, MetrioPharm has created a pipeline of disease-specific drug combinations targeting inflammatory, autoimmune, and degenerative diseases. Preclinical and clinical efficacy data have been obtained in multiple sclerosis, arthritis, sepsis, inflammatory bowel disease and psoriasis. The Company is currently exploring several orphan indications with Duchenne muscular dystrophy as its lead indication.

In a second line of development, MetrioPharm is developing its technology to target infectious diseases such as COVID-19 – also as a proof of concept to improve pandemic preparedness. Supported by a grant from the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), a Phase IIa exploratory study evaluated the effect on hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The study confirmed the good clinical safety profile of MP1032 and demonstrated compelling efficacy data.

The Company is headquartered in Zurich and has a subsidiary for R&D activities in Berlin.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties and are consistent with MetrioPharm AG's assessment as of the date of this release. Such forward- looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. No liability or warranty, and no claim, if any, is made with respect to the timeliness, accuracy or completeness of such data and information, and no reliance should be placed on such data and information, either explicitly or impliedly.

Contacts

MetrioPharm

Corporate Communications & Press Relations

presse@metriopharm.com

Phone +41 44 552 7198

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info@akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64 /

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68



