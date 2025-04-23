Japan Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Submarine Cable Expansion Enables Japan's Booming Digital Economy

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Japanese Data Center Market was valued at USD 9.93 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 13.35 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.06%.
Some of the local data center operators present in the Japan data center market are NTT Communications, AT TOKYO, Fujitsu, IDC Frontier, Telehouse (KDDI), and ARTERIA Networks. Additionally, there are several regional and global operators such as Equinix, AirTrunk, MC Digital Realty, Colt Data Centre Services, STACK Infrastructure, and Digital Edge.
In response to the growing digital economy and ongoing digitalization in Japan, several new operators are entering the Japanese data center market. The new entrants in the Japan data center market include ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Vantage Data Centers, Princeton Digital Group, NEXTDC, CyrusOne, EdgeConneX, Gaw Capital & GDS Services, Ada Infrastructure, Empyrion Digital, and SC Zeus Data Centers.
The Japan data center market is experiencing the emergence of self-built hyperscale data center facilities by major operators such as Google, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). This development is expected to impact the colocation market in Japan. Since these hyperscale operators store workloads in their own data center facilities, it may reduce the source of revenue generation for colocation operators.
Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) and Kansai Electric Power Company (KEPCO) are two of the major utility and power providers in Japan, supplying electricity to data centers across the country. Some of their data center clients include NTT Communications, Vantage Data Centers, CyrusOne, and STACK Infrastructure.
JAPAN DATA CENTER MARKET KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- As the third-largest economy in the world, it boasts an advanced infrastructure, robust manufacturing capabilities, as well as a highly innovative IT and tech ecosystem.
- Currently, several plans and construction projects are in the pipeline to achieve over 2.1 gigawatts (GW) of data center power capacity. Japan's data center market growth is primarily fueled by several key factors, including the growing reliance on cloud computing services, the increasing requirements for AI technologies, the trend of outsourcing IT services, and the movement toward data onshoring.
- Despite having entry barriers and high construction costs, companies are choosing to establish their operations in main urban centers such as Tokyo and Osaka. These cities are expected to offer opportunities for growth over the coming years when compared with the other nations in the APAC region.
- Currently, Japan has around 40 operational submarine cables. The country is witnessing investment in eight more submarine cables, which are expected to become operational by 2025-2027. Multiple submarine cables enable high-speed data transmission, decrease latency, as well as meet the increasing demand for broadband and cloud services, which are essential for Japan's digital economy.
- In January 2025, the Japanese Government announced its plans to relocate tech industries, including data centers and semiconductor factories to areas near low-carbon energy hubs. These hubs will include offshore wind farms and nuclear plants. The strategy, part of the "GX 2040 Vision," focuses on achieving sustainable growth by integrating energy efficiency with industrial competitiveness.
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Tokyo
- Osaka
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Tokyo
- Osaka
- Other Cities
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hitachi Vantara
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Lenovo
- NEC
- NetApp
- Oracle
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Arup
- AECOM
- Daiwa House Industry
- Fuji Furukawa Engineering & Construction
- Hibiya Engineering
- ISG
- Kajima Corporation
- Keihanshin Building
- Linesight
- Marcai Design
- Meiho Facility Works
- Nikken Sekkei
- NTT Facilities
- Obayashi Corporation
- Shinryo Corporation
- Taisei Corporation
Support Infrastructure Providers
- 3M
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- HITEC Power Protection
- Johnson Controls
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Rehlko (Kohler)
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Rittal
- Rolls Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- AirTrunk
- Alibaba Cloud
- Amazon Web Services
- AT TOKYO
- Colt Data Centre Services
- Digital Edge
- Equinix
- Fujitsu
- Goodman
- IDC Frontier
- Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)
- MC Digital Realty
- Microsoft
- NTT Communications
- SCSK Corporation (NETXDC)
- STACK Infrastructure
- Telehouse
- Tencent Cloud
- TIS INTEC Group
New Entrants
- Ada Infrastructure
- CapitaLand
- CyrusOne
- EdgeConneX
- Empyrion Digital
- ESR
- GDS Services
- Keppel Data Centres
- NEXTDC
- Princeton Digital Group
- SC Zeus Data Centers
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Vantage Data Centers
- Yondr
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|147
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$9.93 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$13.35 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.0%
|Regions Covered
|Japan
REPORT COVERAGE
This report analyses the Japan data center market share. It elaborately analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
The segmentation includes:
- IT Infrastructure
- Server Infrastructure
- Storage Infrastructure
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC and CRAH Units
- Chillers Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- Tier Standards
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
- Geography
- Tokyo
- Osaka
- Other Cities
