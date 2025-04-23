Gen Z: Powering the Future of Gaming and Livestreaming in Asia and MENA

Gen Z, composing a third of the global population, is reshaping the gaming industry with their tech-savvy, gaming-centric lifestyle. In Asia and MENA, their influence is altering games marketing strategies, particularly monetization and community engagement. Understanding this demographic is crucial for game developers and publishers.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leveraging Streaming to Engage Gen Z Gamers" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gen Z now makes up about a third of the global population and is quickly becoming one of the most influential demographics worldwide. As a tech savvy cohort, many of them identify as avid gamers and active consumers of game livestreaming.

In Asia and MENA, Gen Z influence is reshaping games marketing strategies, from monetization models to content and community engagement, making it critical for game developers and publishers to understand this audience and how to engage with them efficiently.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Gen Z Average Hours Watched per Week
  • Gen Z Top Activities Related to Gaming
  • Gen Z Streaming Site to Watch Gaming Content

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dnxsfo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                 Livestreaming
                            
                            
                                Broadcast
                            
                            
                                Esports
                            
                            
                                Game Developer
                            
                            
                                Gamer
                            
                            
                                Gaming
                            
                            
                                Online Television
                            
                            
                                Streaming
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading