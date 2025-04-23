Gen Z: Powering the Future of Gaming and Livestreaming in Asia and MENA

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leveraging Streaming to Engage Gen Z Gamers" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Gen Z now makes up about a third of the global population and is quickly becoming one of the most influential demographics worldwide. As a tech savvy cohort, many of them identify as avid gamers and active consumers of game livestreaming.

In Asia and MENA, Gen Z influence is reshaping games marketing strategies, from monetization models to content and community engagement, making it critical for game developers and publishers to understand this audience and how to engage with them efficiently.



Key Topics Covered:

Gen Z Average Hours Watched per Week

Gen Z Top Activities Related to Gaming

Gen Z Streaming Site to Watch Gaming Content

