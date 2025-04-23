Unlock the Next Frontier in Finance: Dive into Cryptocurrency and Web3 Training - Navigate DeFi, Blockchain, and Digital Transformation in Financial Services (September 10-12, 2025)

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Navigate DeFi, Blockchain, and Digital Transformation in Financial Services (ONLINE EVENT: September 10-12, 2025) " course has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Join the comprehensive training session on "Cryptocurrency, Web3, Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT), and Decentralised Finance (DeFi) in Financial Services" on September 10-12th, designed for financial services professionals eager to understand the next frontier of financial innovation.

This practical and interactive course is conducted by senior market expert and split into 3 x 4.5 hrs sessions starting at 9 a.m. GMT.

This session delves into how blockchain-powered technologies and decentralised systems are transforming financial ecosystems.

Gain insights into cryptocurrency, distributed ledgers, decentralised finance (DeFi), and Web3, and explore their applications in banking, payments, asset management, and beyond. Participants will also discover emerging trends and opportunities, such as tokenisation, smart contracts, and decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs), while navigating challenges around security, regulation, and scalability.

This training session will empower financial professionals to capitalise on decentralised technologies to drive operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and prepare for a digitally native financial future.

What will you learn

Understanding Cryptocurrency and DLT : Learn the fundamentals of blockchain technology, distributed ledgers, and their transformative impact on financial systems, including how they ensure transparency, security, and immutability of transactions while eliminating intermediaries in traditional processes.

: Learn the fundamentals of blockchain technology, distributed ledgers, and their transformative impact on financial systems, including how they ensure transparency, security, and immutability of transactions while eliminating intermediaries in traditional processes. Exploring Web3 and Decentralised Finance : Understand how Web3 technologies and DeFi are reshaping conventional financial models, enabling permissionless, peer-to-peer financial systems that operate on decentralised networks, offering greater autonomy, lower costs, and enhanced accessibility.

: Understand how Web3 technologies and DeFi are reshaping conventional financial models, enabling permissionless, peer-to-peer financial systems that operate on decentralised networks, offering greater autonomy, lower costs, and enhanced accessibility. Real-World Use Cases and Innovations : Discover practical, real-world applications of cryptocurrencies, tokenisation, and smart contracts across various financial services, such as decentralised exchanges (DEXs), automated lending platforms, tokenised real estate, and cross-border payment solutions.

: Discover practical, real-world applications of cryptocurrencies, tokenisation, and smart contracts across various financial services, such as decentralised exchanges (DEXs), automated lending platforms, tokenised real estate, and cross-border payment solutions. Navigating Risks and Challenges : Address the key risks and challenges associated with decentralised systems, including scalability issues, security vulnerabilities such as hacks or smart contract failures, and regulatory uncertainty, while exploring innovative solutions to mitigate these concerns.

: Address the key risks and challenges associated with decentralised systems, including scalability issues, security vulnerabilities such as hacks or smart contract failures, and regulatory uncertainty, while exploring innovative solutions to mitigate these concerns. Future Trends and Opportunities: Explore the evolving landscape of digital assets, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), and the integration of blockchain technology, while understanding how decentralisation will play a crucial role in defining the future of financial systems and economies worldwide.

Who Should Attend:

This training is ideal for financial professionals responsible for integrating decentralised technologies into operations and developing competitive strategies in an evolving digital economy, as well as professionals who oversee those processes or want to gain better understanding of emerging trends.

Chief Technology Officers (CTOs)

Innovation Leads in Financial Institutions

Digital Transformation Leaders

Investment Managers and Asset Strategists (Corporate Development / Principal Investments / Corporate Venture Capital)

Finance (Financial Planning & Analysis / Treasury)

Risk Management and Compliance Professionals

Audit and Operations

Payment System Leaders

Financial Services Strategists

Key Topics Covered:

Understanding the fundamentals of blockchain and distributed ledgers

Bitcoin and beyond : cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and digital assets

: cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and digital assets Key DeFi concepts : peer-to-peer lending, staking, and yield farming

: peer-to-peer lending, staking, and yield farming Exploring DeFi platforms and smart contracts

Web3 infrastructure : decentralised identity, digital wallets, and ownership.

: decentralised identity, digital wallets, and ownership. NFTs and asset tokenisation in capital markets and banking.

in capital markets and banking. Applications and Use Cases in the financial sector including payments, investment management, lending and borrowing

Navigating challenges: Security risks, fraud, and smart contract vulnerabilities

Regulatory compliance

Balancing scalability with decentralisation

Future trends and opportunities including Web3 and emerging technologies bridging TradFi and DeFi

