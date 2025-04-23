United Sates Telecom Operators Country Report 2025: Fixed Broadband Revenue to Grow 2.7% Annually to 2028, Driven by High-Speed Connectivity Demand

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Sates Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the US telecommunications market dynamics, outlined with forecasts projected up to 2028. This annual report offers thorough insights into industry developments across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV sectors, alongside a review of key regulatory trends and the competitive landscape.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in the US.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights

The total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in the US will grow at a CAGR of 0.5%, pdriven by revenue growth in mobile data and fixed broadband segments.

Mobile data service revenue will increase at a CAGR of 4.4%, driven by growing mobile data subscriptions and increasing adoption of higher-ARPU 5G plans and increasing adoption of M2M/IoT solutions.

Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2023-2028, driven by growing demand for high-speed connectivity, and growth in fiber and fixed-wireless subscriptions.

AT&T led the mobile market in the US with a 39.3% subscription share in 2023 due to its strong presence in the M2M/IoT segment.

Key Topics Covered:

Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Pay-TV services market

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

Company Coverage:

Verizon

AT&T

Comcast

T-Mobile

DirecTV

Charter

Cox

DishUS

Century Link

US Cellular

