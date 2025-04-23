Bitget Wallet Launches New Stablecoin Yield Product SyrupUSDC at 20% Return

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has added a new offering to its Hold2Earn section, allowing users to earn up to 20% APY by holding SyrupUSDC. The move comes amid rising interest in passive income strategies that maintain asset liquidity.

SyrupUSDC is a yield-accruing stablecoin issued by Maple Finance through its Syrup protocol. The token is designed to provide stable returns while enabling users to retain the ability to move or utilize their funds. The offering is available to Bitget Wallet users from April 23 16:00 to May 7 16:00 (UTC+8), with yields accessible directly through the wallet's in-app Earn interface.

Hold2Earn is Bitget Wallet's passive income platform that focuses on flexible yield products, including liquid staking derivatives and tokenized yield assets. The section currently features products across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, selected based on protocol audits, liquidity, and user adoption. Unlike traditional staking or centralized yield products, Hold2Earn operates under a self-custody model, with users maintaining full control of their funds.

"Hold2Earn is part of a broader shift toward onchain yield strategies that balance usability and transparency," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "As users increasingly seek alternatives to locked or custodial yield models, we see an opportunity to offer accessible tools for asset growth directly within the wallet experience."

