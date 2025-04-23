Vietnam Construction Industry Report 2025 | 7.6% CAGR Forecast from 2025-2029 - Green Building, AI, and Urban Housing Drive Market Trends

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Q1 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction market in Vietnam is projected to grow 9.8% annually, reaching VND 695.60 trillion in 2025. From 2020-2024, the market achieved a 14.9% CAGR, with expectations of a 7.6% CAGR from 2025-2029. By 2029, the sector is forecast to expand to approximately VND 1,014,795.5 billion.

Vietnam's construction sector offers extensive opportunities across different types of development, aided by a detailed analysis encompassing over 100 KPIs for building and infrastructure growth. A comprehensive review of growth dynamics, market segments, and city-specific trends provides valuable insights for stakeholders.

Key Insights

Vietnam Residential Construction Industry:

Strong growth prospects are driven by urban housing demand, particularly in affordable and mixed-use developments, facing challenges such as rising construction costs and regulatory hurdles. Developers are encouraged to implement cost-efficient and green building practices to meet urban demand and address sustainability goals.

Macroeconomic Factors:

Urbanization and rising incomes foster residential sector growth, notably in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

Global supply chain disruptions affect material costs, impacting project budgeting and timelines.

High-rise and mixed-use developments are rising trends due to urban land constraints.

Project Landscape:

Key developers like Vingroup and Novaland lead urban housing projects.

Public sector initiatives aim to boost affordable housing via National Housing Development Strategy.

Private developers focus on luxury, with the government supporting social housing.

Government Policies & Programs:

Policies encourage affordable housing development, offering tax incentives for green solutions.

Zoning regulations are reviewed to manage urban challenges, promoting environmentally compliant designs.

Industry-Specific Developments:

Adoption of prefabricated techniques and AI-driven market analysis tools to identify investment opportunities.

Focus on sustainability with solar-powered housing and smart home integrations.

Addressing skilled labor shortages through vocational training initiatives.

Commercial Construction Industry:

Vietnam's commercial sector grows with investment opportunities in mixed-use and high-end offices driven by foreign investment and consumer demand. Developers need to adapt to digital trends and incorporate sustainability to stay competitive.

Macroeconomic Factors:

Growth driven by foreign direct investment and demand for modern spaces, despite inflation pressures.

Emerging trends include mixed-use properties and co-working spaces post-pandemic.

Project Landscape:

Notable projects in commercial centers, like Landmark 81 and Eco Smart City Thu Thiem.

International investors spearhead development, with public infrastructure upgrades supporting growth.

Government Policies & Programs:

Incentives for foreign property investment, supporting commercial real estate advancements.

Regulations encourage sustainable practices to align with modern safety and energy standards.

Industry-Specific Developments:

AI and technological advancements redefine property management and project efficiency.

Sustainability remains at the forefront with investment in green-certified facilities.

Institutional Industrial and Infrastructure Sectors:

Significant growth is expected in healthcare and education facilities, with government backing, despite budget challenges. Industrial construction is bolstered by FDI and green practices while infrastructure improvements prioritize sustainable transport and energy projects.

Comprehensive insights are available on market dynamics, with forecasts and cost structure analysis providing valuable industry overviews. Policymakers and investors can leverage these insights to navigate challenges and capitalize on rapidly evolving opportunities in Vietnam's construction markets.

Market Data and Insights:

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for ten years from 2020 - 2029 in Vietnam.

KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Report Scope

Vietnam Economic Indicators

Vietnam Top Cities Construction Data

Vietnam Residential Building Construction Coverage

Vietnam Residential Green Building Construction Coverage

Vietnam Commercial Building Construction Coverage)

Vietnam Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage

Vietnam Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage

Vietnam Institutional Building Construction Coverage

Vietnam Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage

Vietnam Infrastructure Construction Sectors

Vietnam Green Infrastructure Construction

Vietnam Construction Cost Structure Analysis

Reasons to buy

Comprehensive Insight into Construction Market Dynamics : Gain a deep understanding of the construction market, including opportunities, industry trends, and key drivers across over 40+ market segments and sub-segments.

: Gain a deep understanding of the construction market, including opportunities, industry trends, and key drivers across over 40+ market segments and sub-segments. Detailed Analysis of Construction Costs : Explore construction costs broken down by type, including material and labor costs. The report provides detailed information on costs by construction type and worker.

: Explore construction costs broken down by type, including material and labor costs. The report provides detailed information on costs by construction type and worker. Top Ten Cities Construction Value : Access valuable data on the construction market size for major cities, focusing on key city-level sectors.

: Access valuable data on the construction market size for major cities, focusing on key city-level sectors. In-Depth Volume and Value Data : Obtain a thorough understanding of the market from both value and volume perspectives, covering historical data and forecasts by activity and units.

: Obtain a thorough understanding of the market from both value and volume perspectives, covering historical data and forecasts by activity and units. Strategic Market-Specific Insights : Formulate targeted strategies by identifying growth segments and opportunities and assessing key trends, drivers, and risks within the construction industry.

: Formulate targeted strategies by identifying growth segments and opportunities and assessing key trends, drivers, and risks within the construction industry. City-Level Trend Analysis: Get detailed trend analyses for tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities, offering actionable insights for urban-focused strategies.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tldndm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.