Resolutions passed by Vopak’s Annual General Meeting





Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 23 April 2025





The Annual General Meeting of Koninklijke Vopak N.V. (Royal Vopak) held on 23 April 2025 passed the following resolutions:

Positive advisory vote implementation remuneration policy for the 2024 financial year.

Adoption of the financial statements for the 2024 financial year.

Approval of the proposed dividend. A dividend of EUR 1.60 per ordinary share with a nominal value of EUR 0.50 will be distributed wholly in cash on 2 May 2025. As from 25 April 2025, the shares of Vopak will be listed ex-dividend on Euronext Amsterdam.

Discharge from liability of the Executive Board members’ conduct of the company’s affairs for the 2024 financial year.

Discharge from liability of the Supervisory Board members’ supervision exercised for the 2024 financial year.

Re-appointment of Mr. R.M. Hookway (Richard) as a member of the Supervisory Board for a term of 4 years.

Approval of the proposed amendments of the Articles of Association of Royal Vopak.

Authorization of the Executive Board for a period of 18 months, up till and including 22 October 2026, to acquire, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, for valuable consideration, fully paid-up ordinary shares in Royal Vopak, on the stock exchange or otherwise, up to the maximum number that may be held by the company in accordance with the law and the Articles of Association in force at the date of acquisition.

Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. as the external auditor and assurance researcher of the sustainability reporting of Royal Vopak and their engagement to examine the company’s financial statements for the 2026 financial year and sustainability reporting.

Approval to cancel the by the company acquired ordinary shares.

About Vopak

Royal Vopak helps the world flow forward. At ports around the world, we provide storage and infrastructure solutions for vital products that enrich everyday life. These products include liquids and gases that provide energy for homes and businesses, chemicals for manufacturing products, and edible oils for cooking. For all of these, our worldwide network of terminals supports the global flow of supply and demand.For more than 400 years, Vopak has been at the forefront of fundamental transformations. With a focus on safety, reliability, and efficiency, we create new connections and opportunities that drive progress. Now more than ever, our talented people are applying this mindset to support the energy transition. Together with our partners and customers, we are accelerating the development of infrastructure solutions for hydrogen, ammonia, CO₂, battery energy storage, and low-carbon fuels & feedstocks – paving the way to a more sustainable future. Vopak is listed on Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.vopak.com





This press release contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation. The content of this report has not been audited or reviewed by an external auditor.



For more information please contact:

Vopak Press: Liesbeth Lans - Manager External Communication,

e-mail: global.communication@vopak.com



Vopak Analysts and Investors: Fatjona Topciu - Head of Investor Relations,

e-mail: investor.relations@vopak.com







Attachment