SaaS Escrow Services Market to Reach $12.6 Billion by 2027 in the short run and $26.4 Billion, by 2033 Globally, at 14.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

DLC, Wilmington, Delaware, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technological innovations, such as automated verification and blockchain integration, are further enhancing the reliability of these services, which further drives the market expansion.

Allied Market Research published a report titled, “SaaS Escrow Services Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033,” valued at $6.7 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2024 to 2033, reaching $26.4 billion by 2033. Key factors fueling this growth include the increase in adoption of SaaS escrow services across enterprises and technological advancements

The SaaS escrow services market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by the increasing reliance on SaaS applications and the need for secure business continuity solutions. Enterprises across industries are leveraging escrow services to mitigate risks associated with vendor lock-in, service disruptions, and data loss. The advancements in automation, blockchain-based verification, and AI-driven contract management are further enhancing the effectiveness of these solutions.

However, challenges such as high cost of innovation and budget constraints and security and privacy concerns among enterprises may hinder market growth. Furthermore, the rising adoption of cloud-based services, stringent data protection regulations, and growing demand for third-party risk management solutions present lucrative opportunities for market players.

Key Segmentation Overview

The SaaS Escrow Services market is segmented based on deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

By Deployment mode: Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud

Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises By Industry Vertical: IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail & E-commerce, Energy & Utility, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Others

IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail & E-commerce, Energy & Utility, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Others By Region: North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) , LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

Market Highlights

By Deployment mode, the public cloud segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to continue leading due to its cost-effectiveness, scalability, and ease of deployment.

By Enterprise Size, the large enterprises segment witnessed significant growth due the growing reliance on SaaS applications, stringent compliance requirements, and increased risk management initiatives, driving demand for escrow solutions to ensure business continuity and data security in critical operations.

By Industry Vertical, the IT and telecom segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to continue leading due to investing in SaaS escrow solutions which will ensure business continuity and will mitigate the risks associated with modern cloud service delivery methods and the growing responsibility of service providers.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $6.7 billion Market Size in 2033 $26.4 billion CAGR 14.3% Segments covered Deployment mode, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region Drivers Increase in Adoption of Saas Escrow Services Across Enterprises Technological Advancements Opportunities Rapid changes in business model software due to geographical expansion of the businesses Restraints High cost of innovation and budget constraints Security and privacy concerns among enterprises

Factors Affecting Market Growth & Opportunities:

SaaS Escrow Services ensure business continuity by providing a legal framework for software users to access critical applications in case of vendor failure. These services protect companies from unexpected disruptions, ensuring compliance, security, and operational resilience, which is fueling market expansion. In addition, due to the increasing reliance on cloud-based software, the demand for SaaS escrow agreements is growing significantly across various industries, such as finance, healthcare, and IT, which present significant growth opportunities for market players.

Increase in adoption of SaaS escrow services across enterprises: The adoption of SaaS escrow services is rising across enterprises as businesses rely on cloud-based applications for critical operations. The companies are prioritizing risk management strategies to ensure business continuity in case of vendor failure, data loss, or security breaches, which drives the SaaS escrow services industry growth.

Rapid changes in business model software due to geographical expansion of the businesses: Businesses are going through rapid change due to changing demand of customers, strict regulations, and economical changes. To study the changing demands of customers, it is essential for a company to constantly interact with customers, which is possible through implementation of SaaS escrow services. Businesses are now engaged in the enhancement of productivity and different business operations.

However, challenges such as high cost of innovation and budget constraints, and security and privacy concerns among enterprises remain concerns for industry players. Managing these issues requires strategic investments in cost-effective solutions, enhanced cybersecurity measures, and transparent compliance frameworks to build trust and drive wider adoption of SaaS escrow services

Technological Innovations & Future Trends:

Technological advancements are profoundly influencing the SaaS escrow services industry, reshaping the landscape with innovative solutions and enhanced capabilities. The adoption of cutting-edge technologies, such as blockchain and advanced encryption methods, has significantly improved the security and transparency of SaaS escrow arrangements. Blockchain, for instance, offers immutable and decentralized ledgers, ensuring the integrity of escrowed assets and transactions.

In addition, real-time monitoring and reporting tools have emerged, providing both SaaS providers and their clients with immediate insights into the status of escrowed materials. Automation plays a crucial role, streamlining the escrow process, from agreement negotiation to asset release. Furthermore, artificial intelligence (AI) is being leveraged for risk assessment and predictive analysis, allowing for proactive measures against potential disruptions. These technological trends not only enhance the security and efficiency of SaaS escrow services but also position the industry to adapt swiftly to the evolving needs of businesses in an increasingly digital and dynamic environment.

Regional Insights

North America dominates the SaaS escrow services market due to the strong presence of SaaS providers, stringent regulatory compliance, high adoption of escrow services, and growing concerns over data security and business continuity across enterprises in the region.

Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid expansion, driven by rapid digital transformation, increasing SaaS adoption, growing cybersecurity concerns, and rising regulatory compliance requirements, driving demand for SaaS escrow services in the region.

Key Players:

Major players in the SaaS escrow services market include Ardas Group, Escrow London, EscrowTech, International, Inc., Harbinger Escrow, NCC Group, Iron Mountain, Escrow4all, Praxis Technology Escrow, SES-Escrow,, Innovasafe, Inc., Vaultinum, Escrow Alliance, Escrow Global, National Software Escrow, Inc., RegistraSoft, Lincoln-Parry, SoftEscrow, Inc., APP - Agence Pour La Protection Des Programmes, Codekeeper, Escrow Europe and Legal Escrow & Arbitration Services Limited. These companies are focusing on expanding their service offerings, strategic partnerships, and enhancing cybersecurity measures.

Key Strategies Adopted by Competitors

In October 2022, IGS and Vaultinum signed a partnership agreement for more robust technology "Du Diligence". This tool analyses every line of a software's source code to identify its strengths and vulnerabilities in 3 main areas including cyber security, intellectual property, and scalability.

In June 2021, global software resilience and cyber security expert NCC Group has acquired Iron Mountain Escrow Intellectual Property Management (IPM) business. Together, these two businesses will offer a rich, complementary set of services to customers globally, including industry-leading software verification solutions and, a cloud resilience proposition Escrow-as-a-Service (EaaS).

In May 2021, NCC group acquired Iron Mountain Corporation's escrow segment. This acquisition further helps the company to grow its escrow segment.

