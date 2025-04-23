Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Events for the Investor Community

PORTLAND, Tenn., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a global leader in electrical balance of systems (“EBOS”) solutions for the energy transition market, announced today its participation in the following upcoming investor events:

May 8, 2025: Mizuho Virtual Fireside Chat

Shoals’ CEO, Brandon Moss, will participate in a fireside chat with covering analyst Maheep Mandloi. Interested investors should contact their Mizuho sales representative.

May 13, 2025: UBS Energy Transition and Decarbonization Conference in New York

Shoals’ VP of Finance & Investor Relations, Matt Tractenberg, will host in-person investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their UBS sales representative.

May 14-15, 2025: Guggenheim Non-Deal Roadshow in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area

Shoals’ CFO, Dominic Bardos, and Shoals’ VP of Finance & Investor Relations, Matt Tractenberg, will host in-person investor meetings with covering analyst Joe Osha. Interested investors should contact their Guggenheim sales representative.

May 27, 2025: Goldman Sachs Virtual Fireside Chat

Shoals’ CEO, Brandon Moss, will participate in a fireside chat with covering analyst Brian Lee. Interested investors should contact their Goldman Sachs sales representative.

May 28, 2025: Bank of America Power, Utilities and Alt Energy Conference in New York

Shoals’ VP of Finance & Investor Relations, Matt Tractenberg, will host in-person investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their Bank of America sales representative.

June 3, 2025: RBC Global Energy, Power, & Infrastructure Conference in New York

Shoals’ VP of Finance & Investor Relations, Matt Tractenberg, will host in-person investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their RBC sales representative.

June 24, 2025: J.P. Morgan Energy, Power, Renewables & Mining Conference in New York

Shoals’ CFO, Dominic Bardos, will host in-person investor meetings with covering analyst Mark Strouse. Interested investors should contact their J.P. Morgan sales representative.

June 25, 2025: Annual Roth Conference in London

Shoals’ President, Jeff Tolnar, and Shoals’ VP of Finance & Investor Relations, Matt Tractenberg, will host in-person investor meetings.

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (“EBOS”) solutions for the energy transition market. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com.

