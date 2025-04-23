World Nonwovens Producer Strategy Report 2025: Activities, Investments, Marketing and Product Strategies

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Nonwovens Industry: Part 3 - Ten Smaller Producers, 2025" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides updated information and data about the activities, investments, marketing strategies and product strategies of the world's top producers of nonwovens, with focus on:
- KNH Enterprise
- Mogul
- Multi Spunindo Jaya
- O&M Halyard
- Otsuka
- Precision Textiles
- Saudi German Nonwovens
- Shinwa
- Toyobo MC Corporation
- Unitika
The report also provides data on the size of the nonwovens market and the sales achieved by these ten smaller producers. Many of these producers are continuing to expand their businesses, although investment has slowed after it accelerated following the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.
Shinwa has added a new spunlacing line in Indonesia while Saudi German Nonwovens has added a new spunmelt nonwovens line on which production is expected to ramp up in 2025. At the same time, several other producers have launched new products, including Mogul, O&M Halyard and Toyobo MC Corporation, and Multi Spunindo Jaya has been listed on the Indonesian stock exchange.
However, Unitika has announced that it plans to exit the textiles business and find buyers for its nonwovens and fibres operations as a result of increased competition from Chinese companies.
Who should buy this report?
- Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals
- Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export
- Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.
- Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.
- Business consultancy firms
- Textile and clothing trade associations
- Government trade bodies
Key Topics Covered:
INTRODUCTION
- Ten smaller producers
- Companies which joined the list of ten smaller producers
- Companies which exited from the list of ten smaller producers
- Companies which remained in the list of ten smaller producers
- Geographical location
O&M HALYARD, USA
TOYOBO MC CORPORATION, JAPAN
- Polyester spunbonded nonwovens
- Needlepunched nonwovens
SAUDI GERMAN NONWOVENS, SAUDI ARABIA
MOGUL, TURKEY
- Products and markets
- Investment
KNH ENTERPRISE, TAIWAN
- Products and markets
UNITIKA, JAPAN
- Products and markets
- Spunbonded nonwovens
- Spunlaced nonwovens
- Product development
- Expansion
SHINWA, JAPAN
- Manufacturing facilities and markets
- Japan
- China
- Indonesia
- Products
PRECISION TEXTILES, USA
- Production facilities
- Products and markets
- Expansion
