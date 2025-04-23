Brompton Announces the Launch of Brompton Wellington Square AAA CLO ETF

TORONTO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: BAAA; BAAA.U) Brompton Funds Limited (the “Manager”) is pleased to announce that Brompton Wellington Square AAA CLO ETF (“BAAA”) will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) today. A final prospectus dated April 10, 2025 has been filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each province and territory in Canada.

The investment objectives of BAAA are to provide unitholders with high monthly income and capital preservation through investment in a portfolio of primarily AAA rated collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”). BAAA seeks to hedge substantially all of its direct exposure to foreign currencies back to the Canadian dollar. However, any exposure that BAAA’s assets allocable to the USD units have to foreign currencies will not be hedged back to the Canadian dollar. BAAA will seek to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of CLOs selected by Wellington Square Advisors Inc., the investment sub-advisor to BAAA, generally ranging in credit quality from AAA to BBB, with a minimum of 75% of BAAA’s portfolio invested in AAA rated CLOs. Up to 10% of BAAA’s portfolio may from time to time be tactically invested in CLOs rated less than BBB. All ratings are measured as at the time of investment.

Wellington Square Advisors Inc. (“Wellington Square”) is a Toronto-based independent investment advisory led by portfolio managers Jeff Sujitno and Amar Dhanoya. Wellington Square has invested in CLOs for over 10 years with certain staff having specialized expertise gained from working for CLO managers.

The Manager has assigned BAAA a risk rating of “low”. For further details, please refer to BAAA’s ETF Facts document available on www.sedarplus.ca or on BAAA’s home page at www.bromptongroup.com.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income and growth focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the fund, to the future outlook of the fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.