Gauzy’s State-of-The-Art Smart Glass Technologies Utilized in the Mercedes-Benz Vision V Show Car, Unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2025

Mercedes-Benz Chooses Gauzy’s Dual Smart Glass Technology Stack, Combining both SPD & PDLC, Highlighting the Evolution of Automotive Smart Glass Integration by Mercedes-Benz.

Approximately 75% of the Show Cars’ Vehicle Glazing Includes Gauzy’s Dual Smart Glass Stack, Showcasing the Widespread Applications and Benefits of this Technology When Used Throughout a Vehicle.

Solidifies Mercedes-Benz and Gauzy’s Continued Partnership, and Underscores Mercedes-Benz's Commitment to Bring State-of-the-Art Technologies into Innovative Show Cars.

Photo Credit: Mercedes-Benz

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ: GAUZ), a global leader in light and vision control technologies, today announced that its smart glass technologies have been implemented by Mercedes-Benz in approximately 75% of the glazing in the new Vision V show car. The Vision V is a luxurious and elegant chauffeur-driven limousine that redefines comfort, offering a new realm of indulgence and elegance.

The world premiere of the Vision V was on April 22 at the Mercedes-Benz Brand Day in Shanghai. As of today, the Vision V will be displayed at the Auto Shanghai 2025 Show (April 23–May 2, Booth 4A10).

This collaboration with Mercedes-Benz, the inventor of the automobile, re-affirms the strength of the ongoing partnership between the two companies, and Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to integrating smart glass technologies into vehicles. While Mercedes-Benz has utilized SPD (Suspended Particle Device) and PDLC (Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal) technologies separately for over a decade, the Vision V marks the first time Mercedes-Benz selects Gauzy’s dual technology smart glass windows. This configuration combines both SPD & PDLC into a singular glass unit, enabling a wider range of dynamic shading, privacy, comfort and digital environment applications.

Mercedes-Benz was the first OEM to introduce SPD into serial production through its Magic Sky Control panoramic roof with Research Frontiers (NASDAQ: REFR), where Gauzy is a strategic shareholder and the only licensed manufacturer of SPD technology. SPD has since been implemented across five serial production models, including the premium Maybach S-Class and the high-performance SL Roadster. Gauzy’s PDLC technology debuted with Mercedes-Benz in 2016 at the AutoBahn Accelerator Program and has subsequently been showcased in high-profile concept vehicles including the EQ fortwo and the Mercedes-Benz ESF.

Now, for the first time, Mercedes-Benz has chosen Gauzy’s dual technology stack of SPD & PDLC to support the Vision V’s hyper-modern, tech-savvy design. The combined smart glass technology windows allow for seamless transitions between transparent, shaded, and private states in the vehicle’s side and quarter windows, also creating a surface for projection to promote immersive and personalized passenger experiences. This active light control solution mitigates glare and can help reduce cabin temperature and energy consumption, while maintaining clear outward visibility and enhancing the vehicle’s sleek aesthetic. Inside, a segmented PDLC smart partition separates the driver and passenger cabins, offering flexible, adaptive privacy zones that support both individual and shared experiences within the vehicle.

“It is an honor to continue deepening our relationship with Mercedes-Benz, working together to drive innovative applications of smart glass for its discerning customer base," said Eyal Peso, CEO of Gauzy. "The Vision V reflects the broader direction of the automotive industry, showcasing the growing integration of smart glass technologies for passenger cars, especially in EVs, across both interior cabins and vehicle exteriors. As the market rapidly evolves, Gauzy remains committed to providing technologies that enable OEMs to realize their vision for modern, tech-savvy vehicle design that prioritizes both passenger and driver experience.”

This use of Gauzy’s combined SPD and PDLC technologies highlights the strong demand and accelerating adoption of Gauzy’s products by leading OEMs. The Company continues to expand its footprint in the fast-growing automotive smart glass market, projected to reach a total addressable market (TAM) of $25 billion by 2028.

Mercedes-Benz officially unveiled the Vision V at the Mercedes-Benz Brand Day on April 22 and displays the show car at Auto Shanghai 2025.

Official press materials and imagery are available at: http://mercedes-benz.com/vision-v

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that are developed to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Gauzy serves leading brands across aeronautics, automotive, and architecture in over 30 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Gauzy’s strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “seek,” “will,” “consider,” “likely,” “assume,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “do not believe,” “aim,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “potential,” “guidance,” “objective,” “outlook,” “trends,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “target,” “on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect Gauzy’s current views, plans, or expectations with respect to future events and financial performance. They are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and other risks, uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are based on Gauzy’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict including, without limitation, the following: Gauzy invests significant effort and capital seeking validation of its light and vision control products with OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, mainly in the aeronautics and automobile markets, and there can be no assurance that it will win production models, which could adversely affect its future business, results of operations and financial condition; failure to make competitive technological advances will put Gauzy at a disadvantage and may lead to a negative operational and financial outcome; Gauzy being an early growth-stage company with a history of losses and its anticipation that it expects to continue to incur significant losses for the foreseeable future; its operating results and financial condition have fluctuated in the past and may fluctuate in the future; it is exposed to high repair and replacement costs; it may not be able to accurately estimate the future supply and demand for its light and vision control products, which could result in a variety of inefficiencies in its business and hinder its ability to generate revenue; if it fails to accurately predict its manufacturing requirements, it could incur additional costs or experience delays; the estimates and forecasts of market opportunity and market growth it provides may prove to be inaccurate, and it cannot assure that its business will grow at similar rates, or at all; it may be unable to adequately control the capital expenditures and costs associated with its business and operations; it may need to raise additional capital before it can expect to become profitable from sales of its light and vision control products, which such additional capital may not be available on acceptable terms, or at all, and failure to obtain this necessary capital when needed may force it to delay, limit or terminate its product development efforts or other operations; shortages in supply, price increases or deviations in the quality of the raw materials used to manufacture its products could adversely affect its sales and operating results; its business, financial condition and results of operations could be adversely affected by disruptions in the global economy caused by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; it is subject to, and must remain in compliance with, numerous laws and governmental regulations across various countries concerning the manufacturing, use, distribution and sale of its light and vision control products, and some of its customers also require that it complies with other unique requirements relating to these matters; if it is unable to obtain, maintain and protect effective intellectual property rights for its products throughout the world, it may not be able to compete effectively in the markets in which it operates; the market price of its ordinary shares may be volatile or may decline steeply or suddenly regardless of its operating performance, and it may not be able to meet investor or analyst expectations; its indebtedness could adversely affect its ability to raise additional capital to fund operations, limit its ability to react to changes in the economy or its industry and prevent it from meeting its financial obligations; it has limited operating experience as a publicly traded company in the United States; conditions in Israel could materially and adversely affect its business; and any other risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties in the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s prospectus (Registration No. 333-278675), dated June 5, 2024 and filed with the SEC. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. The inclusion of forward-looking statements in this or any other communication should not be considered as a representation by Gauzy or any other person that current plans or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Gauzy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

IR and Media Contact Info

Media – press@gauzy.com

Investors – ir@gauzy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db244a07-d7ed-491c-9f83-f21984926adc