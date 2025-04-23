Landsbankinn hf.: Financial results for Q1 2025 to be published 30 April 2025

 | Source: Landsbankinn hf. Landsbankinn hf.

Landsbankinn will publish its results for the first quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, 30 April 2025.

Investor relations

For further information please contact Investor Relations by emailing ir@landsbankinn.is.


Recommended Reading