Rectify Pharma to Share Preclinical Data Highlighting Progress in Hepatobiliary Program at EASL 2025

BOSTON, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rectify Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (“Rectify”) a biotechnology company pioneering positive functional modulators (PFMs) that restore and enhance membrane protein function, today announced that it will present a preclinical abstract in an oral presentation at the upcoming European Association for the Study of the Liver 2025 Congress, taking place in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, May 7 – 10, 2025.

The data will showcase the potential of a novel ABCB4/BSEP dual-targeting oral small molecule PFM to treat primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and other hepatobiliary diseases.

Details for the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Novel dual-acting ABCB4/MDR3 and ABCB11/BSEP positive functional modulator demonstrates anti-cholestatic and anti-cholangitis activity in two orthogonal models of hepatobiliary disease

Abstract Number: 842

Presenter: Eric Bell, Ph.D.

Session: Abstract Session - Immune-mediated & Cholestatic Diseases

Date and Time: Friday, May 9, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. CEST

The presentation will be made available on the Rectify website following the session.

About Rectify Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Rectify”)

Rectify is advancing Positive Functional Modulators (PFMs), a novel class of oral, small molecules that restore and enhance membrane protein function to address the underlying cause of serious diseases. Rectify’s PFMs have potential to modulate the activity of wild-type and mutated membrane bound proteins, a historically difficult challenge with a small molecule approach. The Company’s breakthrough product platform enables efficient and rapid discovery of first- and best-in-class small molecule therapies with the potential to address membrane protein dysfunction for treatment of rare and common diseases, including liver, cardio-renal-metabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases. Rectify was founded and seeded by Atlas Venture who co-led the $100M Series A round with Omega Funds and were joined by Forbion and Longwood Fund.

For more information, please visit www.rectifypharma.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contact

Media

Michael Rubenstein

LifeSci Communications

+1 646-386-1613

mrubenstein@lifescicomms.com