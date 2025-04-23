Veriff and Trident3 Partnership Powers Trusted Identities for a Seamless Web3 Future

New York, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veriff, a global AI-native identity verification company building trust infrastructure online, today announced a strategic partnership with Trident3, a pioneer in decentralized identity infrastructure simplifying and aggregating digital identities to enable secure, user-controlled verification across Web3.

The collaboration will integrate Veriff’s advanced identity verification and authentication capabilities with Trident3’s T3id™ platform, enabling secure and compliant digital interactions across blockchain applications and digital wallets, helping enterprises and financial institutions confidently meet growing regulatory demands.

“At Veriff, we are committed to helping businesses build trust online,” said Abe Post-Hyatt, Global Director of Sales at Veriff. “Partnering with Trident3 allows us to extend our sophisticated verification platform to this evolving space, empowering users to navigate decentralized applications with greater confidence to stay compliant and secure.”

Steve Goldstein, CEO of Trident3, commented, “Integrating Veriff’s globally recognized identity verification into our T3id™ platform is a game-changer for building trust in Web3. Veriff’s commitment to product excellence, comprehensive global coverage, and understanding of regulatory landscapes makes them the ideal partner to help us create a secure and user-friendly identity layer for the decentralized future.”

For Veriff’s customers looking to expand into Web3, this partnership with Trident3 offers a secure and blockchain-ready infrastructure. The main benefits for key industries and use cases include:

Decentralized Finance (DeFi): Enabling secure and compliant user onboarding while mitigating fraud.

Gaming and Metaverse: Providing robust age-appropriate access and preventing multi-accounting by bots.

Web3 Social Platforms: Fostering trust through verified user profiles.

Regulated Markets: Facilitating compliant access to tokenized assets and DAOs.

Digital Marketplaces & Platforms: Seller & Buyer Verification to increase trust and reduce fraud.

Credential Portability: Verified sellers can port trust scores across platforms.

The integration process will leverage Trident3’s infrastructure to seamlessly incorporate Veriff’s SDK.

About Veriff

Veriff is a global identity verification platform helping businesses build trust online. Our AI-native technology combines automation and human expertise to quickly and accurately verify users worldwide with minimal friction. Trusted by leading companies like Blockchain, Bolt, Bumble, Deel, Monzo, Starship, Trustpilot, Uber, and Webull across finance, marketplaces, mobility, gaming, and other industries. Our trust infrastructure helps businesses stay compliant, prevent fraud, protect users, and scale globally, enabling a safer, more transparent internet for everyone.

About Trident3

Trident3 is shaping the future of digital identity with T3id™, a secure, user-controlled identity platform designed to work seamlessly across all blockchains and digital wallets. Through strategic partnerships with leading global identity providers and core infrastructure players, Trident3 delivers a scalable and interoperable identity layer to build immutable trust in Web3. Operating at the infrastructure layer of the tech stack, T3id™ empowers users with complete control over their digital identity and data. It unifies and aggregates all forms of digital identity, making it portable, reusable, and future-proof.