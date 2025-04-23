Asure Software Launches New Canadian Payroll Tax Solution to Support Global Enterprises

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, today announced the launch of its new Canadian payroll tax filing solution, designed specifically for large Canadian companies and global enterprises with employees in Canada.

This innovative solution expands Asure's capability to serve enterprise clients with international workforces, seamlessly integrating payroll tax services into major platforms such as Workday, Oracle, and SAP. Asure's Canadian tax product leverages Luna, the company's proprietary AI-powered virtual agent, marking a significant advancement as the first of its kind in the Canadian market.

"We developed this product incredibly fast due to our API-first approach and strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS)," said Pat Goepel, CEO of Asure Software. "The scalability, reliability, and flexibility provided by AWS have been instrumental in accelerating our innovation cycle and enabling rapid delivery to our customers."

The Canadian payroll tax solution addresses critical compliance needs for organizations managing cross-border payroll processes, reducing complexity and ensuring accurate, timely filing. The integration of Luna provides intelligent automation, further simplifying workflows and improving operational efficiency.

"Our focus remains on empowering organizations to thrive by simplifying complex payroll and tax compliance challenges, especially across international borders," Goepel continued. "This solution reinforces our commitment to innovation and our ability to quickly respond to evolving market needs."

To learn more about Asure Software's Canadian Payroll Tax Solution and broader suite of international payroll and HCM offerings, visit www.asuresoftware.com.

About Asure Software

Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com.

