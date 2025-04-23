Dayforce Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology that makes work life better, today announced the availability of its Dayforce™ platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure.

By increasing accessibility to Dayforce’s AI-powered global people platform, Microsoft Azure customers can now smoothly integrate enterprise resource planning (ERP) and HCM on a single Azure-powered platform, helping to achieve operational excellence. Dayforce customers can also benefit from streamlined deployment and management with the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform.

Dayforce’s global platform unifies HR, payroll, workforce management, talent, and analytics into one intuitive experience. Powered by AI-enhanced innovation, Dayforce delivers quantifiable value to organizations across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ). By joining the Azure Marketplace, Dayforce helps provide improved interoperability and innovation on the secure Azure technology stack.

“With Dayforce now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, organizations can simplify procurement, accelerate deployment timelines, and harness the combined strengths of Microsoft Azure’s trusted cloud platform and the Dayforce end-to-end HCM platform,” said Beata Reimer, Group Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Dayforce, Inc. “Businesses are facing mounting pressure to maximize the value of every dollar spent and streamline operations. Our collaboration with Microsoft will help enable them to unlock simplicity at scale and build the workforce of the future."

“Microsoft Azure Marketplace welcomes Dayforce, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape offering flexibility and economic value while transacting tens of billions of dollars a year in revenues,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “Thanks to Azure Marketplace and partners like Dayforce, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

For more information, visit Dayforce on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This solution is also available on Microsoft AppSource.

About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on improving work for thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world. Our single, global people platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, and Analytics equips Dayforce customers to unlock their full workforce potential and operate with confidence. To learn how Dayforce helps create quantifiable value for organizations of all sizes and industries, visit dayforce.com.

Media Contact

Nick de Pass

nick.depass@dayforce.com

(226) 972-5962