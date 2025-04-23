Miggo Raises $17M Series A to Replace Patch-and-Pray With Real-Time Application Resilience





NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miggo Security, a pioneer in ‘runtime and real-time’ Application Detection & Response (ADR) threat protection, today announced a $17 million Series A funding round led by SYN Ventures with participation from existing investor YL Ventures.

Miggo is on a mission to protect modern applications against a new class of threats in which AI-driven attackers weaponize vulnerabilities faster than security teams can even patch them. Miggo’s ADR platform is the first of its kind: a plug-and-play, always-on defense system that proactively observes application behavior and blocks threats in real-time, without waiting for patch cycles or development intervention.

“Our mission is to empower security teams with real-time, actionable protection, giving them the freedom to fix vulnerabilities on their terms without risking exposure,” said Daniel Shechter, co-founder and CEO of Miggo. “We’re not here to detect and alert. We’re here to block the attack while you fix the issue. We’re closing the widening gap between how fast organizations ship code and how fast attackers exploit it.”

At the heart of Miggo’s platform is its proprietary DeepTracing™ technology, which maps application behavior and logic in real-time. By simulating potential attack paths and deploying targeted defenses, Miggo ensures protection without slowing down development or requiring code changes. Unlike traditional tools like EDR, WAF or CNAPP, which focus on networks or endpoints, Miggo provides in-application context and runtime immunity, offering a new layer of resilience.

The Series A financing will propel Miggo toward becoming an essential security cornerstone for enterprises globally as they face an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape. “Miggo’s response-driven solution stops exploitation instantly, allowing organizations to be more resilient than ever. Miggo is the solution the market needs to protect against today’s threat landscape,” said Glenn Chisholm, Operating Partner, SYN Ventures.

Miggo’s platform has demonstrated its effectiveness against complex security threats, with industry leaders from AWS, HashiCorp and the GCHQ acknowledging its detection capabilities following the identification of the “ALBeast” vulnerability within AWS’s widely used ALB service. Miggo is now securing mission-critical applications across highly regulated industries like financial services, e-commerce and SaaS. “ADR allows us to be in the game of business resilience and gives us the means to stop attacks before they turn into breaches,” said Mike Melo, CISO of LifeLabs, a leading Canadian company in the healthcare space and Miggo customer.

"Miggo represents a paradigm shift in application security when organizations need it most," said Justin Somaini, Partner at YL Ventures. "Their innovative runtime monitoring doesn't just identify threats, it transforms how businesses protect their critical digital assets. This funding will help establish Miggo as an essential security cornerstone for enterprises facing sophisticated threats globally."

About Miggo Security

Miggo Security’s Application Detection & Response (ADR) platform protects applications at runtime, proactively defending against real-world threats — without relying on patching or slowing down developers. Powered by DeepTracing™, Miggo continuously observes application behavior, detects high-risk paths and enforces runtime protection that neutralizes threats before they’re exploited. Founded by cybersecurity veterans and backed by SYN Ventures, YL Ventures, Runtime Ventures and CCL (Cyber Club London), Miggo is defining the future of software defense — fast, resilient and real-time. Visit: www.miggo.io

