ManTech Names Eric Mellinger Vice President of Business Development for Defense Sector

HERNDON, Va., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of AI and mission-focused technology solutions, has promoted Eric “Mell” Mellinger to be Vice President of Business Development for the company’s Defense Sector.

“With 30 years’ experience in senior-level military roles, Mell holds deep understanding of U.S. armed forces’ mission technology needs in virtually every battle scenario,” said David Hathaway, President of ManTech’s Defense Sector. “His strong alignment with every DoD agency is a win not only for ManTech, but for national security itself.”

Since joining ManTech in 2019, Mellinger has been an instrumental force driving multiple DoD contract wins, including nearly $1 billion with the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab (MCWL) and Deputy Commandant for Information (DCI) in 2024.

Prior to joining ManTech, Mellinger served as Senior Professional Staff Member for the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) focused on Defense Reform, helping develop the agenda for modernizing U.S. warfighting capabilities. During his military service, he commanded global crisis response missions in the Middle East, Africa and Indo-Pacific region.

Mellinger graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy and cross-commissioned into the U.S. Marine Corps. He holds M.S. degrees from National Defense University and Marine Corps University.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies. In business for more than 57 years, we are a leading provider of AI solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, high-end engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.