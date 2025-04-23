Kestra Medical Technologies to Showcase Innovation in Sudden Cardiac Arrest Protection and Recovery at Heart Rhythm 2025

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS) (“Kestra”), a wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, announced today it will exhibit at Heart Rhythm 2025, the annual meeting of the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS), taking place April 24-27 at the San Diego Convention Center. This marks Kestra’s first major industry showcase following its successful IPO earlier this year.

Kestra will debut an immersive in-booth experience designed to bring the ASSURE® system to life—demonstrating how this innovative technology is redefining protection for patients at risk of sudden cardiac arrest. By combining lifesaving defibrillation therapy with intuitive, intelligent, and connected diagnostic and patient support capabilities, the ASSURE system is a key part of a broader vision for a holistic cardiac care ecosystem that supports patients and providers across the recovery journey.

“Our presence at Heart Rhythm 2025 comes at a pivotal time for Kestra,” said Brian Webster, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kestra. “Following our IPO, we’re moving forward with increasing momentum—and this year’s HRS meeting is an opportunity to demonstrate how the ASSURE system goes beyond protection to offer a smarter, more connected recovery experience for both patients and care teams.”

In addition to exhibiting, Kestra will also present new real-world clinical data highlighting the impact of the ASSURE system. Kestra is also proud to sponsor the Women in EP Luncheon for the fourth consecutive year—underscoring its ongoing commitment to leadership, innovation, and equity in cardiovascular care.

About Kestra

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a commercial-stage wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, please visit www.kestramedical.com.

