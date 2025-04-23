Magnite Unveils Next Generation of SpringServe, Combining Its Streaming Ad Server and SSP

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today unveiled the next generation of its SpringServe video platform, a CTV/OTT solution combining its award-winning SpringServe ad server with the advanced programmatic capabilities of the Magnite Streaming SSP. Initial clients to include Disney Advertising, LG Ad Solutions, Paramount, Roku, Samsung, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Developed for the needs of the world’s most advanced streaming clients, the unified platform streamlines buyers’ connection to 99% of US streaming supply, a dollar-weighted figure verified by Jounce Media in their March 2025 Supply Path Benchmarking Report. For media owners, the platform will unlock powerful tools for streamlined workflows and smarter yield optimization.

“As the CTV space matures, there's a significant opportunity to enhance the advertising process for media owners and buyers,” said Sean Buckley, President, Revenue at Magnite. “We’re building this next generation of SpringServe specifically to help our clients and partners stay ahead of these emerging opportunities. By unifying the programmatic layer as a complementary step in the buying process, not only does it give buyers greater transparency, predictability, and control over their ad placements, but it lays the foundation for more effective monetization and yield management for media owners.”

“Disney continues to expand our global streaming footprint in collaboration with Magnite—unlocking more premium inventory and making it even easier for advertisers to access our portfolio at scale,” said Jamie Power, SVP, Addressable Sales at Disney. “Together, we’re advancing a shared vision for innovation—one that prioritizes automation, flexibility, and smarter tools to help our partners drive meaningful impact in the live streaming space.”

“Controlling demand sources and optimizing ad placements in real time is essential to our strategy,” said Kelly McMahon, SVP of Operations at LG Ad Solutions. “SpringServe gives us the power to orchestrate everything in one platform—balancing programmatic demand and direct deals more effectively, without compromising the viewer experience.”

“Working with valuable partners like Magnite has enabled Paramount to further optimize our programmatic demand sources, driving greater efficiency and performance while preserving a seamless viewing experience for our audiences,” said Christopher Owen, SVP, Partnerships at Paramount. “Continued advancements in programmatic play a meaningful role in our ongoing success both as a company and as part of the broader industry.”

“Together with Magnite, we can create more opportunities for advertisers that offer platform transparency and flexibility across monetization, demand access, and user experience optimization,” said Jay Askinasi, SVP of Global Media Revenue and Growth at Roku. “SpringServe connects us more directly with DSPs, streamlining operations and augmenting revenue potential. This is an approach we believe will help attract greater advertising investment into the CTV ecosystem.”

“Our long-standing partnership with Magnite has been instrumental in shaping our video monetization strategy, and we're excited to partner with Magnite as they advance the SpringServe video platform,” said Jill Steinhauser, SVP Revenue Strategy and Operations, Warner Bros. Discovery. “We're particularly looking forward to benefiting from the performance enhancements that enable faster ad loads and real-time pacing.”

“Magnite helps fuel the premium, open internet,” said Will Doherty, SVP of Inventory Development, The Trade Desk. “Combined with tools like OpenPath, the next generation of SpringServe is accretive to advertisers and publishers and most importantly – so consumers can continue to enjoy the content we all love like CTV, journalism and more.”

“Magnite’s unified SpringServe platform offers significant clarity and cohesion in the streaming TV marketplace,” said Susan Schiekofer, Chief Media Officer, GroupM US. “By providing deeper insight into the supply path and stronger alignment with premium inventory at scale, it empowers us to make smarter, faster buying decisions and ultimately deliver better outcomes for our clients.”

“At OMG, we believe it's a core right for advertisers to control and know where their ads deliver," said Ryan Eusanio, SVP of Video and Programmatic at Omnicom Media Group. "Magnite's SpringServe video platform helps us give our clients more control of their premium video strategy and enables better curation and targeting for campaigns."

The SpringServe video platform provides CTV and OTT publishers with improved functionality including:

Intelligent ad decisioning and dynamic mediation.

Automated ad routing that dynamically directs ad traffic to the highest-performing channels to ensure efficient ad delivery.

Centralized deal management to facilitate better visibility across direct and programmatic demand, including ClearLine deals.

Integration of Magnite Access for easy access to first- and third-party data.

A streamlined user interface and reporting for ad operations.



About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.