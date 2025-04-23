Delinea Unveils Enterprise-Grade Cloud-Native Security Capabilities to Help Safeguard and Scale AI Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delinea, a pioneering provider of solutions for securing human and machine identities through centralized authorization, is introducing powerful new and planned capabilities to strengthen the Machine and AI solution on its leading cloud-native identity security platform. The enhancements will make it easier for enterprises to discover, manage, and secure AI agents, systems, and infrastructure while supercharging network defenses with holistic, AI-driven security controls.

As AI adoption accelerates, so does the complexity and risk of managing it. Researchers at Delinea Labs estimate there are now 46 machine identities for every human identity in an enterprise network, underscoring the growing problem of machine identity sprawl. The Delinea Platform’s new and planned Machine and AI solution capabilities will help organizations untangle the complex web of human and machine identity management by providing built-in guardrails to secure AI and secure with AI without compromising compliance or sacrificing productivity.

“Enterprises are entering an important phase where securing AI isn’t just a technical challenge – it's a strategic imperative that enables the core business,” said Todd Thiemann, Principal Analyst at the Enterprise Strategy Group. “Delinea’s new machine identity and AI capabilities address the underappreciated risks created by the accelerating growth of non-human identities. Delinea is delivering a smart approach to AI that can discover and secure AI infrastructure as well as apply AI to improve its own technologies.”

Delinea’s new and planned Machine and AI solution enhancements will help organizations identify, govern, and secure human and machine identities across complex cloud environments, allowing for resilient and seamless identity security at scale.

Vault AI brings clarity and control to how AI is accessed and used with the power of an enterprise-grade vault. Automate and simplify AI credential access, management, and password rotation aligned with industry best practices.

Secure AI helps enforce and manage access controls on sensitive AI systems and infrastructure, applying least privilege to limit the blast radius of potential attacks or malfunctions. Take advantage of one of the only solutions in the market that has the ability to evaluate and right-size AI agent entitlements.

Discover AI, targeted for preview in Q2 2025, is designed to enable IT administrators to identify and secure the unsanctioned use of AI, including shadow AI tools and machine identity sprawl. Establish a baseline of AI use across multi-cloud and hybrid environments and prevent unapproved AI services from introducing unmanaged risk.

AI-Driven Authorization, targeted for preview in H2 2025, is designed to empower enterprises with agentic AI to enforce least privilege across all human and machine identities with the speed and accuracy needed to promote confidence, leveraging a just-in-time access model.

Identity AI, planned for future release, is designed to deliver a purpose-built, native large-language model (LLM) for privileged accounts, eliminating the transient state of data and reducing the inherent risk of using third-party LLMs. This will enable heavily regulated organizations to take advantage of AI within their own environments while adhering to strict compliance requirements.



“AI has become an integral driver of business transformation, and it’s fueling a population boom of machine identities that are reshaping the foundation of enterprise security,” said Phil Calvin, Chief Product Officer at Delinea. “The power and flexibility of Agentic AI adds immense complexity to already challenging machine-to-machine authorization. The Delinea Platform simplifies the management and authorization of both human and machine identities, making it easier for organizations to leverage AI responsibly and safely so they can keep innovating and driving business outcomes. Other identity security platforms aren’t built for AI like ours.”

To learn more about how the latest enhancements to the Delinea Platform can help enterprises secure AI and secure with AI, visit: https://delinea.com/solutions/machine-ai-solutions

Or, visit Delinea at RSAC 2025 at booth #N-4235 to receive a demo of the new capabilities.