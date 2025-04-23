Hospice Choices: VITAS® Healthcare Expands in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Responding to the growing demand for high-quality hospice care in Central Texas, VITAS Healthcare has expanded its reach in the Austin area by opening a new administrative office in Pflugerville. With the addition of this North Austin location, VITAS now serves the entire metro area and surrounding counties, bringing greater access to compassionate, expert end-of-life care for patients and their families.

A trusted national hospice provider with a 45-year history, VITAS has served South Austin since 2022. The Pflugerville expansion enhances service accessibility across the region and creates new job opportunities for healthcare professionals in Travis and Williamson counties.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“Texans have relied on VITAS for more than four decades, and we’re proud to strengthen our presence in Austin to serve even more families,” said Joseph Brickner, vice president of operations. “This second homebase location for our care teams helps ensure that patients, families and healthcare partners in northern communities have seamless access to the specialized support they need at the end of life.”

Grand opening celebrations for the Kyle and Pflugerville offices are scheduled for late June.

VITAS hospice care is delivered wherever a patient calls home—including private residences, nursing homes, assisted living communities and inpatient settings such as the VITAS Inpatient Unit at Villa Rosa. Each patient is supported by a full-service interdisciplinary care team that includes:

Physicians, nurses and hospice aides for skilled medical care and symptom management

Social workers and chaplains offering emotional and spiritual support

Trained volunteers providing companionship and additional assistance

Bereavement specialists supporting families through loss and grief

As part of its continued investment in Central Texas, VITAS is hiring compassionate professionals for clinical and non-clinical roles, including registered nurses, hospice aides/CNAs, social workers, patient care secretaries, chaplains and community representatives. With a reputation for stability, support and personal growth, VITAS is proud to be a best-in-class employer for those called to care.

VITAS provides specialized support and training for clinicians to enhance end-of-life care expertise. Physicians, nurses and case managers can download the VITAS mobile referral app for quick access to hospice eligibility guidelines, seamless referral tools, educational resources and more. The company also offers free monthly continuing education webinars for CE/CEUs credit for the medical community.

With locations in North and South Austin, VITAS now proudly serves patients throughout Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Gillespie, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.

About VITAS® Healthcare

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 56 hospice programs in 15 states (Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 12,001 professionals who care for patients with advanced illness, primarily in the patients’ homes, and also in the company’s 30 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the first quarter of 2025, VITAS reported an average daily census of 22,336. Visit www.vitas.com.