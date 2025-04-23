Real Estate Split Corp. Class A Distribution

TORONTO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Estate Split Corp. (TSX: RS) (the “Fund”), is pleased to announce that a distribution for April 2025 will be payable to Class A shareholders of Real Estate Split Corp. as follows:

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Equity Share April 30, 2025 May 15, 2025 $0.13



The equity shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol RS.