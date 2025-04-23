Coherent Corp. Announces Timing of Third-Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Release

SAXONBURG, Pa., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR) (the “Company”), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced today that it will release third-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on Wednesday, May 7, after the New York Stock Exchange closes. The release will be followed by a live audio webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

The Company invites investors to join the live audio webcast at coherent.com/company/ investor-relations/financial-webcasts. The webcast will be recorded, and a replay will be available within 24 hours after the live audio webcast on the company’s website.

Media Contact :

Amy Wilson

corporate.communications@coherent.com