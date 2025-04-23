River Valley Community Bancorp Brings Local Banking to Roseville

YUBA CITY, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Valley Community Bancorp (OTC Markets: RVCB) is excited to announce it has received regulatory approval to proceed with opening a new, full-service branch in Roseville, California. The Bank’s award-winning, community-focused approach has been recognized as a "5-Star Superior" bank by Bauer Financial and named “Exceptional Bank” by the Findley Report, proving that business banking can be both professional and personal.

Set to open in mid-2025, the Roseville branch represents a carefully planned extension of the bank's geographic focus in the South Sacramento Valley and Sierra Foothills. Since its founding in 2006, River Valley Community Bank has grown from a single Yuba City location to a network of five branches serving businesses and communities throughout the region.

River Valley Community Bank recognizes the challenges businesses face with traditional banks. Where chatbots and AI are becoming gatekeepers of customer interaction, the bank is excited to build on its reputation as a bank that’s relentlessly focused on client success, exceptional service, and tailored business banking solutions.

“As a long-time community banker in Placer County, who is passionate about the positive impact of community banks, I am excited about the expansion of our team and the new branch office in Roseville,” says Executive Vice President / Chief Credit and Lending Officer, Luke Parnell.

"River Valley Community Bank remains one of the only community banks in our market, and we’re excited to bring our solution-oriented approach to Roseville," says President and CEO John M. Jelavich. "The Roseville branch compliments and enhances our current footprint. By maintaining proximity to our existing branches and talent pool, we can deliver consistent, personalized banking that truly understands and meets the needs of the customers we serve.”

The Roseville Branch will absorb the current loan production office in Roseville. The branch is expected to open in mid-2025. River Valley Community Bank currently serves Northern California businesses from these locations:

1629 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, CA

580 Brunswick Rd, Grass Valley, CA

905 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA

904 B Street, Marysville, CA

2901 Douglas Blvd Suite 140 Roseville, CA (Opening mid 2025!)



For more information, please visit our website at: www.myrvcb.com or contact John M. Jelavich at 530-821-2469.

