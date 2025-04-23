Apple iSports Enters into Strategic and Financial Agreement with Pacifico Financial Group

IRVINE, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple iSports (OTC-QB: AAPI) (“Company” or “Apple iSports” or “AiS”), a digital gaming, entertainment, and technology company, is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic and financial agreement with Pacifico Financial Group (“PFG”), a respected leader in investment and capital advisory services.

This agreement marks a significant milestone for both organizations and represents a shared commitment to long-term growth, innovation, and market expansion. Through this partnership, AiS will access PFG’s extensive resources, financial backing, and strategic advisory expertise, accelerating the Company’s ability to execute its business objectives and deliver enhanced value to its customers and stakeholders.

“We are excited to partner with PFG, and we believe this agreement will position us for significant growth,” said Joe Martinez, Chairman & CEO of AiS. “Their experience and financial strength make them an ideal strategic partner as we scale our operations and expand into new markets.”

“AiS has demonstrated strong leadership and a clear vision for the future,” said Edward Wang, Chairman of PFG. “We are confident in their team and thrilled to support their next growth phase.” AiS board member and director Lyndon Hsu, who is based in Singapore, stated, “The Asia financial markets are a lucrative resource for us to attract growth capital for the evolution of AiS, and we feel strongly that PFG, with their track record and resources, will greatly facilitate our efforts. With offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, London, New York, and Tokyo, their global footprint in the financial markets has a unique capability to provide AiS with the vision and advisory services essential to our success.”

This agreement includes a strategic collaboration and financial investment from PFG, further aligning the two companies' interests and laying the foundation for building an acquisition platform to build one of the most innovative companies in the sports, entertainment, and iGaming sectors. AiS’ mission is to build an ecosystem based on the latest AI and other advanced technologies that will provide products and services that build fan engagement with the sports and brands they demand.

About Pacifico Financial Group

PFG is a global financial services firm offering tailored investment, advisory, and capital solutions to businesses across multiple sectors. With a strong partnership and performance track record, PFG supports forward-thinking companies in reaching their full potential. http://www.pacificofg.com/.

About Apple iSports Group (AiS)

The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, is an emerging sports and racing content provider. Core offerings include a 24/7 linear streaming channel that supports live sports and sports documentaries, betting and fantasy games platforms, racing and sports recaps, news, and podcasts.

The AiS platform also features leading-edge, AI-driven informatics to empower customers to make informed and educated selections, along with tight integration between fantasy sports and wagering, creating solid communities around sports. In the future, the platform intends to support eSports and Metaverse applications with global reach. In addition, AiS is working closely with a California-based company that integrates technology that will reduce latency, reduce CPU utilization, and provide a state-of-the-art encryption algorithm that does not impact bandwidth like other products currently in the market. The benefit is that when fully implemented into the AiS platform, high-speed cell phone and broadband connections will be faster and more secure.

The core team behind the platform has over four decades of regulated sports and racing betting experience in regulated markets in Australia, the UK, and Europe. It now brings that experience to the U.S., complemented by powerful corporate and finance capabilities.

For additional information about the Apple iSports platform, please visit.

https://appleisports.com.

Corporate and investor information at https://corporate.appleisports.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements related to the Company’s strategic growth initiatives. Actual results may differ due to market conditions and other factors. Apple iSports Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Cathy Verlench

Controller & Head of Media Relations

Apple iSports

949-247-4210

cathy.verlench@appleisports.com

www.appleisports.com