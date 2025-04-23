Yieldmo Expands Patent Portfolio to Advance Creative Intelligence Across Formats and Screens

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yieldmo, a leading advertising platform helping brands improve digital ad experiences through creative tech and AI, today announced the expansion of its intellectual property portfolio with newly granted patents covering innovations in responsive creative formats, scroll-based video animation, and adaptive ad behavior. With the introduction of these and new predictive creative patents announced in March 2025 , Yieldmo has now been awarded over 35 innovative patents, driving the industry toward unprecedented innovation.

The latest patents introduce new capabilities that expand the reach and flexibility of Yieldmo’s proprietary formats, particularly Hyperscroller Video and the next generation of Pinhole, and further strengthen the foundation for creative solutions that span mobile, desktop, and Connected TV (CTV) environments.

“Creative is where the value is shifting,” said Mike Yavonditte, Founder & CEO of Yieldmo. “These patents represent the next phase of our investment in format intelligence—unlocking new ways for ads to respond, adapt, and perform across screens and surfaces.”

Scroll-to-Control Video: Enhancing Playback With Behavior

One newly patented capability introduces scroll-based video seeking, allowing users to navigate through video content using natural scroll gestures. Playback resumes automatically from the user’s last scroll position, adding a new layer of interactivity and control to interactive video formats.

This advancement broadens the creative possibilities for attention-driven video units. It supports a more intuitive and user-friendly experience that aligns with how people engage with content, making video feel responsive rather than disruptive.

Pinhole Reimagined: From Glimpse to Story

Yieldmo’s Pinhole format, which reveals ad content through scroll-to-control branded overlays and masks, has been extended through newly granted patents that enable more advanced animation, transformation, and responsiveness.

These advancements include:

Multi-stage reveal sequences tied to scroll speed and direction

Shape-shifting apertures that evolve as the user scrolls

Interaction-driven transitions that surface calls-to-action at key moments



These innovations deepen the potential for using Pinhole as a storytelling mechanism that responds to user behavior in more precise and brand-customizable ways.

Laying the Groundwork for CTV Creative Innovation

Newly granted patents also establish foundational use cases for future creative formats purpose-built for CTV environments. These innovations are aimed at enabling non-intrusive, context-aware ad experiences designed to complement rather than disrupt the viewer experience.

This work forms part of Yieldmo’s broader investment in building format systems that scale across channels while preserving creative intent and user respect.

To learn more about Yieldmo, please visit www.yieldmo.com .

About Yieldmo

Yieldmo is an advertising platform that helps brands improve digital ad experiences through creative tech and AI, using bespoke ad formats, proprietary attention signals, predictive format selection, and privacy-safe inventory curation.

