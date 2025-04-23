North Texas Food Bank Welcomes Annam Manthiram as Chief External Affairs Officer

Dallas, TX, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Annam Manthiram as its new Chief External Affairs Officer, joining the organization’s executive leadership team. Manthiram will oversee NTFB’s external engagement strategy, guiding philanthropy, marketing and communications, volunteer engagement, and public policy initiatives. Her leadership will also encompass individual giving, corporate and foundation support, brand and messaging strategies, and board and advisory council relations.

“We are thrilled to welcome someone of Annam’s caliber to the North Texas Food Bank said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Her extensive experience in strategic planning, fundraising, communications, and nonprofit leadership—combined with her deep commitment to social impact—will be instrumental as we collaborate with community partners to fight hunger in North Texas. Annam’s background in wrap-around services also aligns closely with the goals of our new strategic plan, helping us expand our impact even further.”

Manthiram brings a wealth of nonprofit experience focused on addressing the needs of unhoused and food-insecure communities. She previously served as CEO of CitySquare, a Dallas-based nonprofit and former NTFB partner agency dedicated to combating poverty through various programs and services. Under her leadership, CitySquare transitioned its programs to partner organizations in late 2024 amid funding challenges, ensuring continuity of care for those served. Earlier, as CEO, she guided HopeWorks in Albuquerque through the COVID-19 crisis, helping to successfully operate and sustain Hope Village—the first single-site housing project in New Mexico for individuals experiencing chronic homelessness.

“I am honored to join the North Texas Food Bank and support its mission in closing the hunger gap in North Texas,” said Annam Manthiram. “Food is a basic human right, and I’m deeply inspired by NTFB’s commitment to addressing hunger with compassion, innovation, and collaboration. I look forward to working alongside this dedicated team and our community partners to help create lasting solutions to food insecurity.”

Manthiram holds a Master of Arts in Professional Writing from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Arts in Literature/Writing from the University of California, San Diego. She also holds the Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) credential and is a published author.

Erica Yaeger will be stepping down from her role after seven impactful years as the North Texas Food Bank’s Chief External Affairs Officer during a transformative period in the organization’s history. To ensure a smooth transition, she will continue with NTFB to close out the Nourish North Texas strategic plan and onboard her successor, Manthiram.

“As demand for food assistance continues to remain high, and with decreasing federal support for the programs that help food banks meet this need, Annam’s leadership will be vital in advancing our mission,” Cunningham added. “She will play a key role in helping NTFB advocate for stronger local, state, and federal support.”

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.ntfb.org or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

