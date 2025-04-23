TeleVox Unveils End-to-End Call Analytics Solution Insights360

OMAHA, Neb., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleVox, the industry-leading provider of omnichannel patient relationship management platforms, launches Insights360, the only cloud-based analytics solution that records and analyzes every aspect of patient call experiences from dial to disconnect, including time on hold, self-service actions, transfers to a live agent, and third-party services. The first look at this latest innovation will be in TeleVox’s booth #613 at the upcoming Becker’s Healthcare Annual Meeting, taking place April 28–May 1 in Chicago.





Insights360 records calls within the telecom network and analyzes them through a hosted web application. The patented technology generates metadata directly from the audio, eliminating the need to import recordings or logs from other systems. The solution analyzes a call experience from the customer’s perspective, making the data patient-centered rather than agent-centered.

“With Insights360, we’re delivering true patient experience data—not just call metrics. This unlocks powerful insights that help healthcare organizations optimize their contact centers without compromising patient satisfaction,” said Kamal Anand, Chief Product Officer at TeleVox. “By pinpointing the root causes of patient and operational friction, our analytics enable smarter self-service, reduced costs, and a more seamless experience. The ultimate goal is simple: help patients focus on care—not navigating the system to receive it.”

Insights360 offers customized analytics to help identify specific challenges based on business issues, with the option to collaborate with a data analyst for quicker and more in-depth insights. The result is actionable data-based patient experience insights, such as identifying failed network connectivity points to enhance visibility, uncovering reasons for transfer to an agent to increase containment, analyzing repeat calls and responses for better first-call resolution, and observing call handling and “dissatisfiers” for increased patient experience.

TeleVox experts will be onsite and available for conversations at the upcoming Becker’s Healthcare Annual Meeting at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago on April 28 – May 1. Visitors to booth #613 can learn more about Insights360 and participate in live demos of TeleVox’s AI-powered solutions, exclusive patient journey workshops, and enter to win a Bose headset giveaway.

TeleVox is a leading provider of omnichannel digital patient relationship management technology. Our solutions are used by more than 7,000 healthcare organizations—from hospitals and health systems to community health centers—to engage, educate, and empower patients throughout their care journey. Our patient relationship management platform integrates with the electronic health record (EHR) to support automated, personalized, two-way interactions with patients. And our pharmaceutical team partners with life science companies to develop strategic disease state awareness, education, and vaccination reminders by reaching more patients through customized communication. All of these exchanges are possible via text, virtual assistant, interactive voice response (IVR), email, and postcards. For 30 years, TeleVox has helped preserve care continuity, reduce the operational burden on staff, and drive revenue while making the healthcare communication process easier for everyone. TeleVox is part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). Learn more at www.televox.com.

