Tray.ai Launches ITSM Agent That Actually Does the Work, Outperforming Single-Purpose SaaS App Agents

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tray.ai , innovator of the AI-ready composable integration platform, today unveiled its IT Service Management (ITSM) Agent, a powerful addition to its growing enterprise AI agent lineup built with its low-code Merlin Agent Builder. Unlike single-purpose SaaS app agents or chatbots that simply surface information in response to questions, the Tray ITSM Agent reasons, acts, and adapts across systems to automate IT support tasks and resolve requests intelligently and at scale. Due to the flexibility and low-code nature of the solution, the agent is customizable and can be easily extended by adding new tools or changing LLM’s, ensuring it adapts to each organization’s unique environment, unlike rigid single-purpose offers. According to the “ State of AI Agent Development Strategies in the Enterprise ” study, 61% of enterprises prioritize IT service desk automation as a key AI investment, and Tray.ai is leading the charge.

To accelerate results for customers, Tray is introducing a limited-time, pre-packaged deployment offer available today. The offer includes the fully configured ITSM Agent with guided onboarding and support—designed to help teams get into production quickly, demonstrate impact fast, and lay the foundation to expand agent use cases with Merlin Agent Builder.

Gartner states, “AI agents will transform enterprise IT operations by semi-autonomously or autonomously executing tasks from routine development to complex incident handling without human intervention, freeing up operations personnel to focus on higher-value activities.”¹ This move to AI agent-driven IT support is already delivering measurable results for organizations such as Headway, Airbnb, and ShipStation. In early deployments, customers have reported a 75% reduction in tickets routed to human agents, freeing IT teams to focus on more impactful work.

Outclasses chatbots and single-purpose agents

Built on Merlin Agent Builder, the agent fully automates ITSM tasks, such as provisioning access, assigning tickets, and resetting multi-factor authentication, through a no-code setup and fast integration with systems like Slack, Microsoft Teams, ServiceNow, Jira, Okta, and 700+ other enterprise applications. It harnesses all your structured and unstructured data to resolve tickets, predict issues, and auto-fix requests, delivering always-on support where you work to crush SLAs every time. By incorporating powerful knowledge modeling, the agent unifies data from across your organization to provide the best self-service experience. Employees get instant answers and resolutions without sifting through multiple apps or pages.

“IT teams are buried in routine support tasks that sap time and morale,” said Rich Waldron, co-founder and CEO of Tray.ai. “People don’t want to read a wiki page anymore or even have a knowledge bot tell them what to do. They just want someone to do the task for them. Our ITSM Agent meets that expectation by taking real action in a fast, flexible, and safe way so IT can focus on strategic wins that fuel growth instead of spending hours on routine ticket management, access provisioning, and troubleshooting.”

Enterprise AI demands complete governance

57% of IT leaders flag security, compliance, and governance as top concerns when deploying agents. Gartner predicts, “AI agents will be implemented in 60% of all IT operations tools by 2028, which is an increase from fewer than 5% at the end of 2024.”2 Enterprises using Tray’s ITSM Agent lock in complete governance with:



Merlin Guardian tokenization : Encrypting PII across ticket workflows

: Encrypting PII across ticket workflows Guardrails and static checks : Stopping malicious prompts and validating inputs

: Stopping malicious prompts and validating inputs Human-in-the-loop : Requiring approval for sensitive actions

: Requiring approval for sensitive actions Full observability: Logging every step for compliance audits

Reduce IT workload with an agent that takes action

“Unlike single-purpose SaaS app vendors that tout agents but deliver only rudimentary chat interactions, Tray fuses deep integration with smart automation,” said Alistair Russell, co-founder and CTO of Tray.ai. “It pulls data from everywhere, inside and outside your ITSM platform, for context that drives real results, turning complexity into a competitive edge.”

Tray’s ITSM Agent can be assigned pre-built tools, connects to your data sources, and can interact through your chosen channels—all on a platform that adapts to your needs. This agent is the enterprise answer to ticket chaos.

Tray’s ITSM Agent is available now as part of a limited-time introductory pre-packaged deployment offer for organizations ready to get into production quickly.

About Tray.ai

Tray.ai offers a composable AI integration and automation platform that enterprises use to turn AI and AI agents into standout business performance. The Tray Universal Automation Cloud is a single, AI-ready platform that eliminates the need for disparate tools and technologies to integrate and automate sophisticated internal and external business processes. From prototype to production, enterprises rely on Tray to build, deploy and manage secure AI agents that can take action across systems.Tray.ai is fast, flexible and safe.

