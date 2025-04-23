VenHub Makes National Debut with Fully Autonomous Smart Store at NAMA 2025 in Las Vegas

PASADENA, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VenHub Global, Inc., the company pioneering Fully Robotic, Autonomous Retail solutions, will officially unveil its live, fully operational VenHub Smart Store at NAMA Show 2025, taking place May 7–9, 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This marks the first time the public will experience VenHub’s advanced retail platform in action—delivering a new vision for 24/7, intelligent, and unattended shopping.

Attendees can visit VenHub at North Hall, Booth 9A, where a fully functional Smart Store will be on display. Visitors will be able to place real orders, explore the robotics-powered fulfillment system, and experience the seamless, secure, and intelligent design that powers the VenHub experience.

A Real Store, Built for the Future

VenHub’s Smart Store is a production-ready solution built on years of innovation, refinement, and engineering excellence. Designed to serve both operators and consumers, the system eliminates on-site staffing, reduces operational overhead, and delivers a personalized shopping experience at scale.

The platform features adaptive product displays, robotic precision in order handling, real-time inventory automation, and mobile-first customer engagement. It continuously responds to customer behavior, weather conditions, time of day, and location—optimizing the store dynamically and maximizing performance around the clock.

Statement from the CEO

“This is not just a trade show appearance. This is the moment the world gets to experience the brilliance of VenHub,” said Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of VenHub. “For years, we’ve invested in building a platform that merges robotics, software, and design into a powerful new retail experience. At NAMA 2025, we’re showing the world what’s possible when vision meets execution. This is the next chapter of retail—intelligent, autonomous, and built for tomorrow.”

What to Expect at Booth 9A

Live Demonstrations – Place real orders and watch the robotics system fulfill them in real time

Meet the Creators – Connect with VenHub’s engineers, designers, and leadership team

Behind-the-Scenes Technology – Discover the integrated systems powering autonomous retail operations

Opportunities for Operators and Investors – Learn how to bring VenHub to your city, enterprise, or portfolio



Making Headlines in the Nation’s #2 Market

This national debut follows VenHub’s successful entry into the Los Angeles market, where early store installations have already drawn strong public interest and media attention. As featured in KTLA’s “Robots Run This Convenience Store 24/7” segment ( Watch the coverage ), VenHub’s real-world operations are already demonstrating the future of fully automated, customer-first retail.

Can’t Attend NAMA?

If you are unable to attend NAMA 2025, visit VenHub Store Owner contact page, to receive detailed information about the VenHub Smart Store and connect with the team to explore how our autonomous platform can support your business or investment strategy.

About VenHub

VenHub is a cutting-edge retail solution that reimagines the shopping experience through smart automation. Blending the convenience of digital technology with the human-centric touch of traditional stores, VenHub offers 24/7 autonomous operations. Its design ensures a seamless, efficient, and personalized customer journey while also providing business owners with real-time data and operational insights.

VenHub has its fixed Smart Store models, is developing mobile units, and in its third phase will focus on modernizing existing retail environments—including malls, storefronts, and boutique locations—into fully robotic, unattended stores built for round-the-clock service and elevated consumer experiences.

To learn more, visit:

www.VenHub.com

Contact:

VenHub (VenHub Global, Inc.)

Investor Relations

United States: 888-585-4999

International: +1-818-287-0333

Email: IR@VenHub.com

