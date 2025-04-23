Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings and Declares Second Quarter Dividend

DUBLIN, Ga., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $4.9 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $22 thousand, or 0.45%, compared to net income of $4.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. In the linked quarter comparison, net income decreased $1.2 million, or 20.04%, compared to net income of $6.1 million for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased from the linked and prior year quarters by $980 thousand and $2.5 million, respectively.   The decline in linked quarterly net earnings was primarily driven by higher income tax provisioning, increased CECL-related reserves for unfunded loan commitments, and an increase in salary and benefits costs related to the payment of first quarter bonuses for the prior year.

“We are very pleased with our first-quarter performance, highlighted by strong growth in core net interest income. This was driven by a 12 basis-point expansion in our net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of last year. Despite significant loan payoffs during the quarter, we achieved loan growth of over $23 million, or 2.12%, representing an annualized growth rate of 8.48%. Our asset quality remains strong, and we’ve seen a slight reduction in our adversely classified ratio from the same time last year,” said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO.  

The net interest margin was 4.29% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 4.17% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.99% for the first quarter of 2024. The average yield on earning assets grew 6 basis points from 6.01%, as of December 31, 2024, to 6.07%, while the Bank’s cost of funds decreased 9 basis points from 2.06% to 1.97% during the same period.

Provision for credit losses increased $549 thousand and provisioning for unfunded loan commitments increased $521 thousand during the quarter as a result of loan growth. The Company’s asset quality improved during the quarter, as reflected by a decline in the Bank’s adversely classified asset index from 4.96% as of December 31, 2024, to 4.66% as of March 31, 2025. The Bank’s reserve as a percentage of total loans was 1.30% for March 31, 2025, as compared to 1.30% for December 31, 2024, and 1.34% for March 31, 2024.   Noninterest expense increased $621 thousand, or 6.95%, compared to the prior quarter ended December 31, 2024, due mainly to higher salary and benefits expenses. With the expiration of solar project tax credits used by the Company each of the last three years, income tax provision increased by $1.0 million, or 217.28%, during the quarter.

After paying a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share and a one-time special dividend of $0.15 per share, the Company’s total shareholders’ equity increased 1.18% during the quarter to $198 million as of March 31, 2025, and up 8.75%, or $15.9 million, from March 31, 2024. The tangible book value of the company grew to $17.66 on March 31, 2025, from $17.45 on December 31, 2024, and was up 9.21% from $16.171 as of March 31, 2024. On April 16, 2025, the board of directors approved a second quarter dividend of $0.12 per share payable on or about June 15, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of May 15, 2025.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

1 Common stock, tangible book value and per share amounts for March 31, 2024 and previous quarters have been adjusted to reflect the April 22, 2024 4-for-1 stock dividend.

 
MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
               
Consolidating Balance Sheet
               
               
  March 31, December 31,     March 31,    
  2025 2024 Change % Change 2024 Change % Change
  (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)    
ASSETS              
               
Cash and due from banks $92,342,678  $53,898,138  $38,444,540  71.33% $67,354,916  $24,987,762  37.10%
Federal funds sold  15,606,716   42,064,131   (26,457,415) -62.90%  3,746,408   11,860,308  316.58%
Total cash and cash equivalents  107,949,394   95,962,269   11,987,125  12.49%  71,101,324   36,848,070  51.82%
               
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks  100,000   100,000   --  0.00%  100,000   --  0.00%
Securities available for sale, at fair value  9,414,147   9,726,716   (312,569) -3.21%  7,845,095   1,569,052  0.00%
Securities held to maturity, at cost (net of CECL Reserve)  208,561,077   215,836,502   (7,275,425) -3.37%  231,758,455   (23,197,378) -10.01%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost  1,084,200   1,032,800   51,400  4.98%  1,029,600   54,600  5.30%
Loans, net of unearned income  1,139,719,828   1,116,074,659   23,645,169  2.12%  1,060,755,992   78,963,836  7.44%
Less-allowance for credit losses  (14,829,709)  (14,488,525)  (341,184) 2.35%  (14,236,149)  (593,560) 4.17%
Loans, net  1,124,890,119   1,101,586,134   23,303,985  2.12%  1,046,519,843   78,370,276  7.49%
                 
Bank premises and equipment, net  14,844,597   12,780,014   2,064,583  16.15%  13,112,437   1,732,160  13.21%
ROU assets for operating lease, net  692,339   776,979   (84,640) -10.89%  1,035,712   (343,373) -33.15%
Goodwill  9,361,704   9,361,704   --  0.00%  9,361,704   --  0.00%
Intangible assets, net  1,253,288   1,338,964   (85,676) -6.40%  1,594,101   (340,813) -21.38%
Other real estate and foreclosed assets  15,503   21,898   (6,395) -29.20%  38,558   (23,055) -59.79%
Accrued interest receivable  6,369,932   7,278,258   (908,326) -12.48%  5,964,911   405,021  6.79%
Cash surrender value of life insurance  15,233,512   15,128,762   104,750  0.69%  14,813,139   420,373  2.84%
Other assets  21,726,495   22,674,658   (948,163) -4.18%  25,151,653   (3,425,158) -13.62%
Total Assets $1,521,496,307  $1,493,605,658  $27,890,649  1.87% $1,429,426,532   92,069,775  6.44%
               
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY              
               
Deposits:              
Non-interest bearing $330,414,834  $325,534,335  $4,880,499  1.50% $302,810,356   27,604,478  9.12%
Interest bearing  963,948,287   939,354,005   24,594,282  2.62%  904,181,606   59,766,681  6.61%
   1,294,363,121   1,264,888,340   29,474,781  2.33%  1,206,991,962   87,371,159  7.24%
                 
Other borrowed funds  19,029,606   19,019,372   10,234  0.05%  27,169,934   (8,140,328) -29.96%
Lease liability for operating lease  692,339   776,979   (84,640) -10.89%  1,035,712   (343,373) -33.15%
Accrued interest payable  2,778,669   2,111,093   667,576  31.62%  1,419,439   1,359,230  95.76%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  6,726,119   11,206,717   (4,480,598) -39.98%  10,830,616   (4,104,497) -37.90%
                 
Total liabilities  1,323,589,854   1,298,002,501   25,587,353  1.97%  1,247,447,663   76,142,191  6.10%
               
Shareholders' Equity:              
Common stock  10,701,756   10,688,723   13,033  0.12%  10,645,509   56,247  0.53%
Paid in capital surplus  35,307,009   34,936,059   370,950  1.06%  34,349,749   957,260  2.79%
Retained earnings  149,055,224   130,111,050   18,944,174  14.56%  133,038,717   16,016,507  12.04%
Current year earnings  4,913,056   21,804,345   (16,891,289) -77.47%  4,890,818   22,238  0.45%
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  1,289,137   1,422,709   (133,572) -9.39%  1,811,160   (522,023) -28.82%
Treasury Stock, at cost 95,498  (3,359,729)  (3,359,729)  --  0.00%  (2,757,084)  (602,645) 21.86%
Total shareholders' equity  197,906,453   195,603,157   2,303,296  1.18%  181,978,869   15,927,584  8.75%
               
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $1,521,496,307  $1,493,605,658   27,890,649  1.87% $1,429,426,532   92,069,775  6.44%
               


 
MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
               
Consolidating Statement of Income
for the Three Months Ended
               
               
  March 31, December 31,    March 31,    
  2025
 2024
 Change % Change 2024
 Change % Change
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)    
Interest and Dividend Income:              
Interest and fees on loans $19,338,360  $18,818,919  $519,441  2.76% $17,124,889  $2,213,471  12.93%
Interest income on securities  1,671,657   1,735,131   (63,474) -3.66%  1,970,394   (298,737) -15.16%
Income on federal funds sold  534,479   363,781   170,698  46.92%  168,129   366,350  217.90%
Income on time deposits held in other banks  605,454   362,174   243,280  67.17%  408,412   197,042  48.25%
Other interest and dividend income  25,413   22,116   3,297  14.91%  75,848   (50,435) -66.49%
Total interest and dividend income  22,175,363   21,302,121   873,242  4.10%  19,747,672   2,427,691  12.29%
               
Interest Expense:              
Deposits  6,413,065   6,401,228   11,837  0.18%  6,339,843   73,222  1.15%
Interest on other borrowed funds  286,480   404,974   (118,494) -29.26%  445,278   (158,798) -35.66%
Interest on federal funds purchased  --   129   (129) -100.00%  --   --  0.00%
Total interest expense  6,699,545   6,806,331   (106,786) -1.57%  6,785,121   (85,576) -1.26%
               
Net interest income before provision for loan losses  15,475,818   14,495,790   980,028  6.76%  12,962,551   2,513,267  19.39%
Less-provision for credit losses  577,123   27,972   549,151  1963.22%  4,501   572,622  12722.11%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  14,898,695   14,467,818   430,877  2.98%  12,958,050   1,940,645  14.98%
               
Noninterest Income:              
Service charges on deposit accounts  540,600   560,822   (20,222) -3.61%  491,568   49,032  9.97%
Other service charges, commissions and fees  380,482   393,175   (12,693) -3.23%  362,692   17,790  4.90%
Gain on sales of foreclosed assets  --   --   --  --   700   (700) -100.00%
Gain on sale of securities available for sale  --   447   (447) -100.00%  --   --  447 
Increase in CSV of life insurance  104,750   106,388   (1,638) -1.54%  101,516   3,234  3.19%
Other income  20,407   15,349   5,058  32.95%  251,361   (230,954) -91.88%
Total noninterest income  1,046,239   1,076,181   (29,942) -2.78%  1,207,837   (161,598) -13.38%
               
Noninterest Expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits  5,122,152   4,743,238   378,914  7.99%  4,861,534   260,618  5.36%
Occupancy and equipment expenses, net  527,532   550,212   (22,680) -4.12%  545,126   (17,594) -3.23%
Loss on sales of foreclosed assets  --   8,457   (8,457) -100.00%  --   --  -- 
Other expenses  3,905,857   3,632,476   273,381  7.53%  3,716,219   189,638  5.10%
Total noninterest expense  9,555,541   8,934,383   621,158  6.95%  9,122,879   432,662  4.74%
               
Income Before Income Taxes  6,389,393   6,609,616   (220,223) -3.33%  5,043,008   1,346,385  26.70%
Provision for income taxes  1,476,337   465,314   1,011,023  217.28%  152,190   1,324,147  870.06%
             -   
Net Income $4,913,056  $6,144,302   (1,231,246) -20.04% $4,890,818   22,238  0.45%
               
               
Earnings per common share:              
Basic $0.46  $0.58   (0.12) -20.69% $0.46   -  0.00%
Diluted $0.46  $0.58   (0.12) -20.69% $0.46   -  0.00%
  .            


 
MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
   
  Quarter Ending
     
  March 31,
 December 31,
 March 31,
  2025 2024 2024
Dollars in thousand, except per share data (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
     
     
Per Share Data    
Basic Earnings per Common Share $0.46  $0.58  $0.46 
Diluted Earnings per Common Share  0.46   0.58   0.46 
Dividends per Common Share  0.27   0.092   0.092 
Book Value per Common Share  18.66   18.46   17.20 
Tangible Book Value per Common Share  17.66   17.45   16.17 
     
Average Diluted Shared Outstanding  10,593,370   10,596,432   10,602,289 
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding  10,606,258   10,593,225   10,624,932 
     
     
Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only)    
Return on Average Assets  1.41%  1.79%  1.55%
Return on Average Equity  11.12%  13.69%  11.74%
Equity/Assets  12.75%  12.84%  13.09%
Yield on Earning Assets  6.07%  6.01%  5.87%
Cost of Funds  1.97%  2.06%  2.09%
Net Interest Margin  4.29%  4.17%  3.99%
Efficiency Ratio  57.90%  54.21%  61.48%
     
Credit Metrics    
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans  1.30%  1.30%  1.34%
Adversely Classified Assets to Tier 1 Capital    
plus Allowance for Credit Losses  4.66%  4.96%  5.22%
     
 

            








        

            

                

                    
