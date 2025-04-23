Canon Enhances Colorado M-Series and Arizona Platforms with Increased Hardware and Software Capabilities

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Updates for the Colorado M-series and Arizona product families, in an effort to build on the success of large-format graphic platforms, were announced today by Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions. Developments for the Colorado M-series 1.6m roll-to-roll printer with Canon’s UVgel ink expands its application range, with increased support for soft signage and thicker media.

Complementing the hardware updates are the latest releases of the Colorado M-series V4.5, along with the PRISMAguide XL 3.5 and PRISMAelevate XL 2.2 solutions, which are both part of the PRISMA XL Suite and can help further enhance the productivity and creative versatility of the platforms.



Canon has helped make the process of loading rolls of textiles into the Colorado M-series easier for print service providers in the growing soft signage segment by working to provide features that can help reduce loading time. New software guides operators through the media loading process, so that textiles can be flat and properly positioned, helping to limit damage to either the printer or the media and designed to help improve the quality of the final output.

Two new print modes for the Colorado M-series – matte density (two layers) and backlit high density (three layers) – are specifically designed for soft signage applications and enable printing in multiple ink layers. This can assist in delivering strong results for backlit applications, such as silicon edge graphics widely used in retail environments.



These new print modes help provide precise light control and blocking, designed to help users create higher density images while minimizing unsightly light bleed, adding to the already significant benefits of UVgel: high-quality, stretchable, scratch-resistant, and odorless output, with a matte appearance.

Colorado M-series customers will now also have the ability to print on roll-to-roll media up to 1.6mm thick, expanding the range of materials that can be used for interior décor and wallcovering applications, as it doubles the thickness of previously printable media.



New service connectivity improvements can help boost uptime and reduce maintenance with key operator maintenance part validation, improved curing diagnostics, new print area billing counters, and wake-up temperature settings.

Already installed by more than 55% of Colorado customers worldwide, PRISMAguide XL software (also available for Arizona printers) is designed to provide first-time-right output for even complex applications, excels at handling complex, multi-layer printing, and helps to reduce waste by limiting additional prints. The new PRISMAguide XL 3.5 software introduces more support for Mac OS environments.

With a purchase rate for the past year exceeding 50% among Arizona printer customers worldwide, PRISMAelevate XL software has become an integral part of the Arizona printer ecosystem, enabling users to differentiate their offerings with unique elevated applications that may command premium pricing in the market.



PRISMAelevate XL 2.2 software introduces new functionality, including innovative ink-only applications that allow for the creation of unique, media-free printed items, for applications such as distinctive business cards, keychains and other customized promotional items.

The release also enhances elevation printing with the addition of a braille-effect feature. Allowing transparent ink to be printed on top of layers of colored ink, braille dots up to 1 millimeter in height can be created for braille as well as for materials for the visually impaired, combining both tactile elements and visual information in the same print.



PRISMAelevate XL 2.2 software also incorporates advanced quality features that are designed to help further reduce tension in multi-layer prints, helping when users create flat output even when creating high elevation structures. This is designed to help limit bending or warping often associated with thick ink applications, helping users create more consistent and professional finished products.

For more information, please go to: https://www.usa.canon.com/business/products/large-format-printing-scanning.

