Fortinet Achieves GovRAMP Security Authorization

Fortinet®, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced that FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services and FortiCare Services have received GovRAMP, previously known as StateRAMP, authorization at a moderate impact level from the Government Risk and Authorization Management Program (GovRAMP®).

“Fortinet’s GovRAMP authorization underscores our commitment to delivering trusted security solutions for state and local government agencies, educational institutions, and other public sector partners,” said John Whittle, Chief Operating Officer at Fortinet. “With Fortinet, state and local government institutions have access to robust threat intelligence and security support, facilitating the effective detection and mitigation of risks, and faster incident response.”

GovRAMP standardizes cybersecurity technology delivery for state and local organizations, and provides accreditation to vendors that meet the collective security requirements of such entities. Fortinet’s designation as a GovRAMP-authorized vendor provides public sector organizations with the comprehensive threat intelligence and analysis required to proactively address security gaps and vulnerabilities.



“We congratulate Fortinet on achieving GovRAMP Authorization at the Moderate Impact Level for its FortiCare and FortiGuard services,” said Leah McGrath, Executive Director, GovRAMP. “This milestone reflects Fortinet’s continued leadership and commitment to meeting the high security and transparency standards required to serve the public sector. GovRAMP is proud to support providers who prioritize risk reduction, continuous monitoring, and cybersecurity resilience across government.”

FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services, natively integrated into the Fortinet Security Fabric, delivers comprehensive, actionable threat intelligence enabling teams to detect and counter evasive and never-seen-before threats. FortiGuard services, which are continuously updated with the latest intelligence data and telemetry from Fortinet’s broad sensor base and research discoveries, ensure heightened efficacy against complex cyberthreats.

The GovRAMP authorization of FortiCare Services also helps government organizations with the deployment and sustainment of their security operations. Agencies often lack the in-house expertise and resources to support security initiatives, FortiCare Support Services provides users with global technical support 24x7 and access to over 1,900 experts to ensure efficient operation and maintenance of Fortinet capabilities.

GovRAMP validation requirements for vendors are built on the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication 800-53 Rev. 4 framework, modeled in part after FedRAMP. To obtain GovRAMP authorization at a moderate impact level, Fortinet fulfilled the security requirements outlined in this framework, and completed a successful independent audit conducted by a third-party assessing organization (3PAO).

Fortinet has a long history of leadership within the public sector security community. The company works closely with government agencies to define security requirements and deliver leading solutions to serve its departments and organizations. To further build on these efforts, Fortinet intends to also pursue Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) certification as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to meet the rigorous security standards required to serve government entities.

