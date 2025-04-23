MoneyShow Masters Symposium Miami to be held May 15-17, 2025

MIAMI, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- MoneyShow , a leading producer of financial conferences for affluent investors, active traders, and financial advisors, is excited to announce The Second Annual MoneyShow Masters Symposium Miami , set to take place at the Hyatt Regency Miami. The theme of the event is Your 2025 Portfolio: Preparing for Maximum Profit.

MoneyShow conferences are renowned for providing world-class educational experiences and fostering valuable networking opportunities. These events empower attendees to make profitable connections and deepen their knowledge in investing and trading. This three-day symposium is tailored to help active investors source timely and actionable recommendations and profitably navigate the challenging financial landscape in 2025.

Given that the political, geopolitical, and economic environments are all in flux, the coming twelve months present both dangerous pitfalls and strategic opportunities for portfolio managers and investors. At the event, top investing and trading experts will examine key elements that are likely to impact holdings and drive volatile markets. They will share their perspectives relating to the complete spectrum of assets, including stocks, bonds, real estate, commodities, and alternative investments, to maximize portfolio returns.

In an environment optimized for business productivity, camaraderie, and knowledge-exchange, attendees will directly engage with leading analysts, money managers, financial advisors, investment strategists, newsletter publishers, and acclaimed authors.

Attendees will have access to keynote presentations, workshops, panel discussions, networking events, and meet-and-greets with industry thought leaders. Featured speakers include Eric Bolling , Host, BOLLING; Heather Zumarraga , Senior Vice President, Apex Group; Dr. Allan Ellman , President, The Blue Collar Investor Corp.; Louis Navellier , Editor, Growth Investor, Breakthrough Stocks, & Accelerated Profits; and John Person , CEO, John Person, Inc.; among others.

Notable panel sessions will include:

Other notable speakers at the event include Brian Belski, Chief Investment Strategist, BMO Capital Markets; Daniel Ives, Managing Director – Senior Equity Analyst, Wedbush Securities; and Kathryn Vera, Chief Investment Strategist, StoneX.

Information on the complete agenda and the full line-up of speakers is available here:

https://www.miamimms.com/full-schedule//

Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief at MoneyShow, remarked, “Amid tariff-driven uncertainty, rising geopolitical tensions, and increased market volatility, our Miami Symposium couldn’t be better timed. Opportunities are created in times like this because astute investors can deploy advanced market strategies to take advantage of volatility. At this year’s MoneyShow Masters Symposium, invited experts will share invaluable perspectives on building a robust portfolio that can maximize profits in 2025 and beyond.”

MoneyShow events are supported by IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), enhancing digital reach and amplifying event visibility through a vast syndication network. IBN’s media sponsorship will provide the MoneyShow with unparalleled digital exposure to engage investors, traders, and financial professionals across multiple channels.

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations, IBN, stated, “We, at IBN, are pleased to continue to support MoneyShow and their flagship Masters Symposium series to spread world-class trading and investment educational experiences catering to multi-asset financial markets. We look forward to the upcoming Miami event and to work side-by-side with their highly professional and energetic team. We will deploy cutting-edge media strategies and the latest technological tools to drive broader recognition for speakers, participating companies, and the conference itself.”

Interested parties can register for the event at the following link: https://www.miamimms.com/?scode=035323

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow has a long history of creating successful investors and traders through timely investing and trading education, delivered by powerful experts who are best-selling authors, market analysts, portfolio managers, award-winning financial journalists and newsletter editors. With MoneyShow’s interactive environment, our audience of over one million passionate investors and traders are offered a unique format of live, interactive exchange, which generates unparalleled experience for both the expert and the investor and trader.

With constant network expansion, we continue to create broader distribution of our expert commentary through virtual events, face-to-face forums, social media, and in-depth courses that educate and guide qualified investors and traders to outperform the market. Each session energizes, empowers, and educates everyone who participates. The opportunity for learning and profit within this highly charged atmosphere draws hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts, year after year.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or republished: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer .



