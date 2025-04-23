Caro Holdings Launches AI Chat Agent Platform to Revolutionize Customer Service and Boost Business Efficiency

SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caro Holdings announces the release of its new AI Chat Agent platform - an intelligent, always-on assistant team built to help businesses save time, cut costs, and deliver top-tier customer service without hiring additional staff.

Caro’s smart agents handle tasks that typically consume team resources, including:

Instant Support - answering FAQs like return policies or product details

Appointment Scheduling - enabling bookings through chat

Order Tracking - real-time delivery updates

Lead Qualification - asking smart questions to identify buyers

Feedback Collection - gathering reviews and insights



Designed to improve conversion rates and streamline onboarding, the platform enhances customer care with intelligent automation.

“In a world where speed and availability are everything, AI chatbots have become essential,” said Meriesha Rennalls, President of Caro Holdings. “We’ve designed a lineup of specialised AI agents that help businesses do more with less - while keeping their customers happy and engaged.”

Caro’s offering is built on a strong foundation in enterprise-grade telephony and call centre expertise. Having delivered robust VoIP and virtual support solutions to UK businesses for years, Caro now introduces a new generation of AI agents - combining the depth of human call centre experience with conversational AI. With Meriesha Rennalls’ decades of leadership in telephony and customer engagement, Caro is positioned to transform how businesses connect, interact, and scale - blending human insight with smart automation.

The launch supports Caro’s broader strategy to support efficient growth for small businesses and platform operators.

Industry research shows that companies earning between $1–10 million annually can save an estimated $70,000 to $150,000 by using AI chat tools. Broader data supports this, with AI-powered agents reducing customer service costs by up to 30% across businesses of all sizes.

Caro’s AI chatbots are transforming operations across:

Retail & E-commerce

Hospitality & Travel

Education & Member-Based Associations



The tools are currently in use across select client projects, with ongoing feature development underway. Caro invites strategic partners and collaborators to co-create solutions that enhance engagement and operations - without adding headcount.

About Caro Holdings Inc.

Caro Holdings is dedicated to accelerating the growth of brands through digital innovation and AI-powered solutions. Its comprehensive suite of services includes e-commerce strategy, digital marketing, AI voice technology, and growth capital. Discover more at www.caroholdings.com.

Caro Holdings Inc.

+1 786-755-3210

ir@caroholdings.com