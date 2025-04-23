Shopping Centers - Worldwide Industry Trends and Growth Prospects, 2025 & Beyond

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shopping Centers Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The shopping centers market report delivers an extensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth, encompassing segmentation, regional and country-level breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies. It further monitors past and predicted market performances across various regions.

The shopping centers market size demonstrated robust growth and is expected to increase from $5.84 trillion in 2024 to $6.27 trillion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The historical growth is driven by factors like suburbanization, entertainment integration, and rising middle-class incomes. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow to $8.21 trillion by 2029, maintaining a 7% CAGR. Contributing factors include rising consumption, increased purchasing power, digital connectivity, more financially independent women, and elevated fashion spending.

An uptick in fashionable apparel expenditure is anticipated to fuel the market's expansion. This increased spending results from higher disposable incomes, social media influence, celebrity endorsements, fast fashion availability, and changing consumer tastes. Shopping centers serve as centralized hubs for trendy clothing and accessories, catering to an array of fashion retailers from high-end boutiques to popular brands. In June 2024, LendingTree reported that American households spent about 2.7% of their budget on apparel and related services in 2022, which equates to approximately $1,945 out of an average annual expenditure of $72,967.

Major companies in the shopping centers market are investing in innovative technologies to enhance customer experiences. REWE Group opened Europe's largest autonomous supermarket, Pick&Go, in Hamburg, leveraging advanced computer vision technology. This technology enables customers to shop without standard checkout lines, offering multiple payment options, including cashless transactions and app-based payments.

Strategic acquisitions are also playing a pivotal role; for instance, Whitestone REIT acquired the Garden Oaks Shopping Center in 2024, emphasizing its strategy to leverage strategic locations and enhance its retail property portfolio, particularly in community-centric centers aligned with local consumer preferences.

Leading market participants include renowned names such as Walmart Inc., Amazon Inc., The Home Depot Inc., and international entities like Tesco plc and Simon Property Group Inc. North America was the largest market in 2024, while the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow the fastest in upcoming years.

The regions analyzed in this market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, including countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, and many others. Shopping centers serve diverse consumer needs and preferences by hosting a wide range of retail stores and commercial facilities within convenient, appealing settings. These include regional malls, neighborhood centers, outlet malls, and mixed-use developments, meeting various consumer demands with a broad product range.

Delving into specific market segments, the report classifies shopping centers by types such as Regional Malls, Neighborhood Centers, Outlet Malls, Lifestyle Centers, and Mixed-Use Developments. It further breaks down each type into subsegments, offering precise insights into Super-Regional Malls, Factory Outlet Malls, Urban Lifestyle Centers, and more. Additionally, product segmentation includes Apparel and Accessories, FMCG, Hardline and Softline, and Diversified categories with tenants ranging from retail stores to entertainment venues.

The competitive analysis within the report identifies major market players such as Walmart Inc., Amazon Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Kroger Company, and Tesco plc. It also highlights significant financial deals that have influenced market growth in recent years, allowing businesses to benchmark performance against leading companies.

This report supports strategic decision-making by providing updates with the latest data and delivering it in multiple formats like PDF, Word, and an Excel data dashboard. Enhanced accessibility to region-specific, granular data enables users to craft targeted regional and country strategies, identify lucrative investment opportunities, and understand nuanced customer preferences.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.27 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $8.21 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7% Regions Covered Global

