DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Bakkt Holdings

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (“Bakkt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BKKT) and reminds investors of the June 2, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the stability and/or diversity of its crypto services revenue was misrepresented; (2) failed to disclose Bakkt’s Crypto services revenue was substantially dependent on a single contract with Webull; (3) misrepresented its ability to maintain key client relationships. As a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 17, 2025, after market close, Bakkt disclosed Webull was terminating its commercial agreement with the Company, effective June 14, 2025. The Company revealed that in the prior nine months ended September 30, 2024 and the full year ended December 31, 2023, Webull made up 74% of Bakkt’s crypto services revenue. In that same period, the Company derived 98% of its revenue from crypto services. The Company also disclosed that Bank of America was terminating its loyalty services contract with the Company, effective April 22, 2025. The Company revealed Bank of America made up 17% of Bakkt’s loyalty services revenue in the prior nine months ended September 30, 2024. The customer cancellations will collectively result in a 73% loss in top line revenue going forward.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.50 or 27.3%, to close at $9.33 per share on March 18, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Bakkt’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

