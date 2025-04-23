Pain Management Drugs Market Size Set to Exceed USD 125.68 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pain management drugs market size is currently valued at more than $87.19 billion and is projected to reach approximately $125.68 billion by 2034. The pain management drugs market is growing significantly due to the growing surgical procedures.

Pain Management Drugs Market Key Findings:

North America contributed more than 44.60% of the market share in 2024.

The opioids segment accounted for the major market share of 34.39% in 2024.

The post-operative pain segment held the largest market share of 39.88% in 2024.

The retail pharmacies segment dominated the market with the biggest market share of 35.36% in 2024.

Pain Management Drugs Market Revenue Analysis:

North America pain management drugs market revenue was estimated at USD 37.50 billion in 2024, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.70% from 2025 to 2034.

Europe pain management drugs market revenue surpassed USD 14.37 billion in 2024 and is growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2025 to 2034.

Asia Pacific pain management drugs industry revenue accounted for USD 25.43 billion in 2024 and is expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2034.



Pain Management Drugs Market Revenue (USD Million) 2022 to 2024, By Drug Class

Drug Class 2022 2023 2024 NSAIDs 22,013.2 22,905.2 23,845.4 Opioids 27,275.7 28,067.5 28,917.5 Anesthetics 4,073.2 4,232.7 4,408.9 Antidepressants 8,561.5 9,053.9 9,573.0 Anticonvulsants 10,183.5 10,461.5 10,759.6 Others 6,302.9 6,433.5 6,571.4



Pain Management Drugs Market Revenue (USD Million) 2022 to 2024, By Indication

Indication 2022 2023 2024 Arthritic Pain 5,708.5 5,986.6 6,283.0 Neuropathic Pain 8,962.3 9,252.9 9,564.1 Chronic Back Pain 4,298.2 4,520.4 4,759.1 Post-operative Pain 31,591.5 32,535.3 33,531.7 Musculoskeletal Pain 17,928.8 18,718.5 19,556.2 Cancer Pain 6,275.0 6,454.1 6,644.3



Pain Management Drugs Market Overview

The pharmaceutical industry devoted to the creation, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceuticals intended to reduce or manage pain is included in the pain management drugs market. Prescription painkillers are used to alleviate pain from surgeries, injuries, and illnesses, including cancer and arthritis.

Administering a range of painkillers, such as nonopioids, combination opioids, moderate opioids, strong opioids, adjuvant therapies, and nonpharmacological treatments, is known as pain management medication.

Major Trends in the Pain Management Drugs Market

Growing Cases of Chronic Pain: 24.3% of people in 2023 reported having chronic pain, and 8.5% reported having high-impact chronic pain, which is defined as chronic pain that regularly interfered with daily activities or employment over the previous three months. Chronic pain has emerged as a major health issue in the modern era due to its high prevalence and negative effects on quality of life.

Growing Number of Surgeries: A business plan is necessary for global surgery in order to sustainably serve the 5 billion individuals who need surgery worldwide. An estimated 13% of all disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) worldwide are attributed to surgical procedures, which are performed on millions of patients each year.

Pain Management Demand in the Geriatric Population: The older adult's perception of pain may be impacted by a variety of physiological changes that occur. The percentage of people over 60 in the globe will almost double, from 12% to 22%, between 2015 and 2050.

Also Read: Pain Management Devices Market Size Valued at USD 5.82 billion in 2025, Projected to Reach USD 13.06 billion by 2034

Recent Breakthroughs in the Pain Management Drugs Market

In December 2024 , in the years afterward, SiteOne Therapeutics, the firm, has remained alive mostly because of modest grant funding. However, it just started to attract a massive infusion of investment in a significant turnabout. The business said that it has closed a $100 million financing round and intends to use the funds for human research aimed at proving its medications function as planned.

, in the years afterward, SiteOne Therapeutics, the firm, has remained alive mostly because of modest grant funding. However, it just started to attract a massive infusion of investment in a significant turnabout. The business said that it has closed a $100 million financing round and intends to use the funds for human research aimed at proving its medications function as planned. In May 2024 , a $33 million Series B fundraising round was concluded by Brixton Biosciences, a clinical-stage life sciences business that is a spin-out from Massachusetts General Brigham and is creating innovative treatments for both acute and chronic pain.

, a $33 million Series B fundraising round was concluded by Brixton Biosciences, a clinical-stage life sciences business that is a spin-out from Massachusetts General Brigham and is creating innovative treatments for both acute and chronic pain. In February 2024, interest in the long-stalled non-opioid pain medication market was rekindled by Vertex's recent statement that its VX-548 produced "significant improvement" in pain in Phase III clinical studies. Latigo Biotherapeutics, a new participant in the market, made its debut with $135 million in Series A funding.



Pain Management Drugs Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Global Market Size in 2024 USD 84.08 Billion Global Market Size in 2025 USD 87.19 Billion Global Market Size by 2034 USD 125.68 Billion Global CAGR from 2025 to 2034 4.10% U.S. Market Size in 2025 USD 32.79 Billion U.S. Market Size by 2034 USD 44.90 Billion U.S. CAGR from 2025 to 2034 3.60% Base Year 2024 Historic Year 2020 to 2023 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Drug Class, Indication, Distribution Channel and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa



How Big is the Pain Management Drugs Market?

The U.S. pain management drugs market size stood at USD 31.80 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise from USD 31.80 billion in 2025 USD 44.90 billion by 2034, the market is growing at a CAGR of 3.60% between 2025 and 2034.

Growing Surgical Procedures Drive North America

North America dominated the pain management drugs market in 2024 due to the high incidence of chronic pain, the sophisticated healthcare system, and the existence of large pharmaceutical corporations that are actively involved in the development of pain management medications. Additionally, the growing number of surgical procedures that are needed for post-operative pain treatment is helping the market expand.

The market is expanding as a result of the establishment of a strong regulatory environment, rising healthcare costs, and an aging patient population. Furthermore, the growing number of patient education programs and public awareness campaigns on pain management and available treatments is fostering a favorable environment for market expansion.

About 20% of individuals in the U.S. suffer from chronic pain, which is defined as pain that lasts longer than three months. It is the most expensive medical disease in the US, costing about $600 billion a year. 8-10% of the more than 50 million individuals who suffer from chronic pain are thought to have high-impact chronic pain, which is characterized as discomfort that interferes with daily activities or jobs.



Also Read: Pain Management Therapeutics Market Size Rise from USD 88.19 Billion in 2025 to USD 123.37 Billion by 2034

Increasing Accessibility to Medication is Driving Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing pain management drugs market during the forecast period. A number of significant variables that highlight the Asia Pacific region's changing healthcare landscape and demographic trends position it for rapid expansion in the worldwide market for pain management medications. Healthcare spending is rising in tandem with Asia Pacific nations' continued development, increasing access to medications, especially painkillers and medical services.



Demand for cutting-edge healthcare solutions is being driven by urbanization and rising disposable incomes, especially in densely populated nations like China and India, where a burgeoning middle class is looking for improved healthcare alternatives. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region's aging population is a major factor in the rise in demand for painkillers.

Pain Management Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis

By Drug Analysis

The opioids segment dominated the pain management drugs market in 2024. Medications like morphine, fentanyl, and tramadol are examples of opioids, which are frequently used to relieve pain. They are used by people who suffer from persistent headaches and backaches, by patients recuperating from surgery or suffering from excruciating pain related to cancer, and by adults and children who have been gravely harmed in falls, car accidents, or other occurrences, or who have been hurt playing sports.

The NASAIDs segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. A family of drugs known as NSAIDs is used to treat inflammation, fever, and pain. Acute and chronic pain, biliary and ureteric colic, and dysmenorrhea are among the nonrheumatic disorders for which NSAIDs are being used more often.

Also Read: Antidepressant Drugs Market to Reach USD 26.06 Billion by 2034, Driven by Rising Mental Health Awareness

By Indication Analysis

The post-operative pain segment held the largest share of the pain management drugs market in 2024. Postoperative acute discomfort is not uncommon. In the first 24 hours following surgery, around 20% of patients report experiencing severe pain; this percentage has essentially been constant. One of the main duties of healthcare providers is to prevent and reduce postoperative pain.

The cancer pain segment is estimated to achieve the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. One of the most prevalent complaints among cancer patients is pain. An individual's quality of life is enhanced when their pain is well managed. Instead of waiting until the pain starts, it is preferable to consistently take the recommended dosages of painkillers.

By Distribution Channel Analysis

The retail pharmacy segment dominated the pain management drugs market in 2024. The most prevalent kind of pharmacy that gives the general people access to their prescription drugs and health advice is the community pharmacy, sometimes referred to as a retail pharmacy. Traditionally referred to as a chemist, this healthcare institution is in charge of offering pharmaceutical services to a certain population group or geographic area.

The online pharmacy segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Due in large part to internet pharmacies' reduced prices, the online drug trade has expanded quickly. The ease of internet pharmacies is one of its benefits. Having a large selection of items at one online store is the nicest thing about epharmacies.

Competitive Landscape & Major Breakthroughs in the Pain Management Drugs Market

Pain management is an essential part of patient care, and hence, many pharmaceutical companies focus on developing better pain management drugs with few to no side effects. Some of the major companies in the pain management drugs market are Teva Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Abbott, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Endo International, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Depomed, Merck, and Novartis.

In November 2024, an extension was granted to Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a company that specializes in the development of drugs for pain treatment, for its research partnership with the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS). The NIH Helping to End Addiction Long-term (HEAL) project is supporting the renewal of the partnership agreement, which is anticipated to strengthen Virpax's pre-clinical and clinical development plans for NES100. The extension of this partnership excites us because we think it might help Virpax create a safe and efficient substitute for traditional opioids, stated Jatinder Dhaliwal, CEO of Virpax Pharmaceuticals.

What is Going Around the Globe?

In October 2024 , Protega Pharmaceuticals declared that oxycodone hydrochloride (RoxyBond), an alternate medication for treating extreme pain, has received FDA clearance. The usage of a 10 mg dosage of immediate-release (IR) schedule II tablet has been approved.

, Protega Pharmaceuticals declared that oxycodone hydrochloride (RoxyBond), an alternate medication for treating extreme pain, has received FDA clearance. The usage of a 10 mg dosage of immediate-release (IR) schedule II tablet has been approved. In July 2024 , Suzetrigine is an oral, experimental, selective NaV1.8 pain signal inhibitor used to treat moderate-to-severe acute pain. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated reported that the FDA has approved the filing of its New Drug Application (NDA) for this medication.

, Suzetrigine is an oral, experimental, selective NaV1.8 pain signal inhibitor used to treat moderate-to-severe acute pain. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated reported that the FDA has approved the filing of its New Drug Application (NDA) for this medication. In February 2024, the international pharmaceutical corporation Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma) announced the introduction of COMBOGESIC® IV (acetaminophen and ibuprofen) injection in the United States. An intravenous opioid-free pain reliever is called COMBOGESIC® IV.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Drug Class

NSAIDs

Opioids

Anesthetics

Antidepressants

Anticonvulsants

Others

By Indication

Arthritic Pain

Neuropathic Pain

Chronic Back Pain

Post-Operative Pain

Cancer Pain

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

