Surety - Global Markets and Companies Analysis Report 2025

The surety market has experienced significant growth and is poised for continued expansion. From 2024 to 2025, the market is expected to grow from $19.62 billion to $21 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. This growth is primarily driven by increasing construction activities, heightened infrastructure development, and innovations within the construction sector. Growth in private sector investments and real estate development further bolster the market. Over the forecast period, the market is projected to reach $27.31 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 6.8% attributed to rising construction project demand, government regulations, and SME growth.

Digital payment services are significantly influencing the surety market’s trajectory. Enhanced smartphone usage, internet accessibility, and secure transactions have driven digital payment adoption. This trend underscores the value of surety services, providing financial guarantees to ensure performance reliability and protect against potential losses. For instance, the Ministry of Electronics & IT in India reported digital transactions surging to Rs 9,192 crore ($1.097 billion) by December 2022.

Leading market players focus on surety insurance innovations to meet risk management demands. In July 2024, ICICI Lombard introduced surety insurance, enhancing financial security and supporting larger projects. The product features advanced risk management and financial flexibility, addressing infrastructure sector needs. Additionally, the June 2024 acquisition of American Surety Company by Core Specialty highlights strategic growth, expanding product lines like bail and commercial surety bonds, strengthening its market position.

The competitive landscape includes prominent companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company, Nationwide Financial General Agency Inc., Liberty Mutual Group, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd, and Chubb Limited. These companies are crucial players in shaping market dynamics and addressing the evolving demands for risk management and financial guarantees.

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest region in the surety sector and is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period. The report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Critical countries analyzed are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Market Overview

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the surety market's characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, and competitive landscape. It explores key drivers such as the Russia-Ukraine war, inflationary pressures, and the legacy of COVID-19, evaluating their effects on the market. The report includes historic and forecast growth data by geography, offering insights into the market's evolution.

Market Segmentation:

By Bond Type: Contract Surety Bond, Commercial Surety Bond, Fidelity Surety Bond, Court Surety Bond

Contract Surety Bond, Commercial Surety Bond, Fidelity Surety Bond, Court Surety Bond By Application: Government Agencies, Enterprise

Government Agencies, Enterprise By End User: Businesses, Contractors, Construction Organizations, Government Agencies, Suppliers, Service Providers, Individuals

Key Players

Prominent companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company, Nationwide Financial General Agency Inc., Liberty Mutual Group, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd, and Chubb Limited are influential within the market, driving innovation and competition.

Geographical Coverage

The report spans multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive geographic market analysis.

Data & Forecasting

The report features a time series analysis with five years of historical data and ten years of forecasts. It includes ratios of market size and growth, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita, with data segmented by country and region for tailored insights.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $27.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Surety market report include:

